A Michigan father whose confrontation with Instagram pranksters went viral has paused his Red Baron worker fundraiser after it raised more than $784,000 (£582,904). He thanked the donors and urged them to support other families instead.

Walter Zerod, a father of four who delivers frozen pizzas for Red Baron, made the announcement on Thursday, 5 November, one week after the campaign began. In his final GoFundMe update, he said the generosity had allowed him to spend extra time at home with his family.

'I've Decided To Pause Donations'

By Thursday, 5 November, Zerod's fundraiser had collected $784,273 (£583,107) from approximately 22,800 donors towards its $900,000 (£669,150) goal. However, he decided to pause the donations because he felt that the people had already helped him enough.

'I've decided to pause donations to my fundraiser today, Thursday, November 5, marking one week of your incredible generosity and support for my family and I,' he wrote.

He also encouraged people who still wanted to help him to consider supporting another fundraiser, a local charity or a church assisting families during the holiday season. He assured those who supported him that he would never forget their generosity.

'Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for making my family feel so supported. We will never forget it,' he concluded his message.

Why the Red Baron Worker Fundraiser Took Off

The campaign was launched on 27 October by Arizona resident Luke Oakenshield after footage emerged showing Zerod being targeted by pranksters while stocking frozen pizzas at a Michigan grocery store.

The video showed one of the pranksters approaching Zerod to ask for the time before playing a sound resembling an Apple Pay transaction. The prankster pretended to have taken $10 (£7.44) from him. The footage showed no actual payment being made.

Zerod initially appeared calm but became increasingly frustrated as the prankster continued provoking him. He explained that he had four children, was struggling to pay his mortgage and had already worked beyond his scheduled shift.

The clip attracted widespread criticism, and the Instagram account associated with the prank, reportedly known as ThreeOfAKind, was subsequently deleted. However, its disappearance does not establish who was responsible for the account or why it was taken down.

GoFundMe Organiser Luke Oakenshield Gets Help

Oakenshield's own circumstances have since become part of the story. The veteran, who organised the fundraiser for Zerod, was reportedly homeless and sleeping in his car while helping raise money for the Michigan father.

A separate GoFundMe campaign was subsequently organised by his friend Dom Certalic to help him secure housing, reliable transportation and debt relief.

According to the fundraiser's description, Oakenshield had experienced relationship difficulties and a period without work before becoming homeless.

The separate campaign had raised $81,654 (£60,685) from approximately 2,100 donors towards its $90,000 (£66,888) target when checked on 6 November.

Its GoFundMe page identifies Certalic as the organiser and Oakenshield as the beneficiary.

The development has added another dimension to the viral fundraising story. Oakenshield set out to help a stranger facing public humiliation while dealing with significant personal hardship himself.

In his final update, Zerod said he had stayed in touch with Oakenshield and hoped their friendship would continue.

He is now stepping away from the public attention to focus on his children and enjoy the holidays with his family.