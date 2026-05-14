More than 1,700 passengers and crew were confined to the British cruise ship Ambition in Bordeaux this week after a norovirus outbreak, and the death of an elderly passenger triggered an emergency public health investigation.

French authorities blocked disembarkation for over 24 hours as medical teams scrambled to contain the highly contagious 'winter vomiting bug' that has left dozens of holidaymakers confined to their cabins.

The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, was midway through a 14-night 'Delights of Western France and Spain Explorer' itinerary when the outbreak escalated. 48 passengers and one crew member displayed symptoms of acute gastrointestinal illness shortly after the ship departed from Liverpool.

Ambition Cruise Ship Norovirus Outbreak

The cruise ship is carrying 1,187 guests and 514 crew members and was placed on lockdown following the rising number of passengers falling ill, as per ITV News. The crisis reached a peak when the ship docked in Bordeaux on Tuesday evening, 12 May.

Meanwhile, Étienne Guyot, the prefect of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, acted on the recommendation of regional health agencies to restrict all movement between the ship and the port.

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48 active cases of gastrointestinal illness (GII) were reported, and a specialist medical team from Bordeaux University Hospital was dispatched to collect samples, while all scheduled shore excursions were cancelled. It was later confirmed that gastrointestinal illness affecting those on board was viral gastroenteritis or norovirus.

Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed that those affected were isolated in their cabins and treated by the ship's medical staff. The line stated that an increase in cases was observed specifically after the embarkation of guests in Liverpool on 9 May.

'At this stage, no serious cases have been reported,' Ambassador Cruise Line said in a statement. The line also confirmed that a 92-year-old male guest on board passed away on 10 May, but clarified that 'the guest did not report GII illness symptoms.'

Passengers Disembark the Infected Vessel

By Thursday morning, 14 May, French health authorities had cleared passengers to leave the ship. 'Ambition has now been released by the relevant French health authorities to continue normal operations,' the Essex-based cruise line said.

An Ambassador Cruise Line spokesperson added that 'Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures.'

French authorities also allowed asymptomatic passengers to disembark, with shore excursions and regular operations set to continue. Isolation guidelines for affected passengers remain in place, alongside reinforced hygiene and preventative measures on board, as reported by the BBC.

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What Is Norovirus?

According to the NHS, norovirus, frequently referred to as the 'winter vomiting bug' is a leading cause of viral gastroenteritis globally. It is a highly contagious single-stranded RNA virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, such as inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

It is notoriously difficult to eradicate because it can survive both freezing and high temperatures, as well as many common disinfectants. In the confined environment of a cruise ship, the virus spreads rapidly through contaminated food, water, or surfaces, and via direct person-to-person contact.

Norovirus Symptoms and Is It Deadly?

The symptoms of norovirus typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure and include sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, and watery diarrhoea. Some also experience high temperature, a headache, tummy pain, and body aches. While the experience is frequently described as 'violent,' most healthy adults recover fully within one to three days.

However, the question of whether norovirus is deadly carries a nuanced answer. While generally not fatal, it can become life-threatening for older adults, young children, and those with weakened immune systems. The primary danger is severe dehydration.

This virus is a far more common, albeit disruptive, stomach bug and is highly manageable compared to the deadly hantavirus that recently infected the MV Hondius.