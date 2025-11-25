The Miss Universe Organisation is once again under fire, but this time, the criticism is aimed squarely at its own president, Raul Rocha.

In a new interview that has sent shockwaves through the pageant community, Rocha appeared to suggest that Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yacé may have been held back from the crown due to visa issues. The remark quickly spiralled into a full-blown controversy, with many fans interpreting it as an accidental admission that the competition's outcomes are influenced by logistics rather than merit.

For a pageant already battling allegations of rigging, racism, and backstage turmoil, Rocha's comments have ignited one of the most intense backlash cycles the organisation has faced this year.

Rocha's 'Visa' Explanation Sparks Outrage

Speaking with journalist Adela Micha, Rocha, visibly frustrated, implied that visa requirements were among the factors that contributed to Yacé's loss. His comment was widely interpreted as meaning that contestants from countries with more limited travel access have slimmer chances of winning Miss Universe.

The backlash was immediate. Fans pointed out that Yacé holds American citizenship and is the daughter of a diplomat, meaning she is anything but restricted when it comes to travel.

Some fans went further, claiming Rocha had 'just confirmed Olivia is the real winner,' while others called the comment 'ignorant,' 'insulting,' and 'proof the fix was in.'

Contradicting Statements Over Judging Criteria

Rocha also described the competition's judging system, stating that scores focused on swimwear, evening gown, and interview but that the 'real' evaluation happens behind the scenes during the concentration period.

This directly contradicts statements issued just weeks ago during a dispute involving several contestants, including Miss Mexico, who later won the crown. At the time, MUO insisted that only the on-stage categories counted and that posting sponsor content or other backstage participation would not affect scoring.

Fans are now demanding clarity on which version is true and why the organisation is offering conflicting explanations.

Followers Over Performance?

During the same interview, Rocha compared recent winners by highlighting their Instagram follower counts, implying that popularity plays a role in selecting the Miss Universe winner.

The comment only deepened concerns that the competition prioritises marketability over ability, something pageant observers have long speculated but rarely heard so bluntly.

Broader Scandals Already Rocking Miss Universe 2025

The Miss Universe pageant was already engulfed in controversy and scandals before Rocha's comments, with Mexico's Fatima Bosch and several contestants walking out after a director allegedly insulted her.

More drama included, Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996, was accused of racism after making offensive gestures and misidentifying Nawat's nationality on a livestream. Two judges resigned days before the finale, with one alleging that finalists had been 'pre-selected.'

Rocha's interview has only intensified concerns about fairness, transparency, and leadership within the organisation.

For many fans, Rocha's interview was the breaking point as they say he inadvertently confirmed what they've suspected for years: that politics, logistics, and business interests may influence outcomes more than what viewers see on stage.

Whether Rocha intended to reveal anything or not, the damage is done, and the Miss Universe Organisation now faces a credibility crisis that grows more severe by the day.

At the time of the writing, neither the organisation nor Olivia nor any other contestant has commented on Rocha's latest claims.