An 11-month-old boy missing in South Carolina was found alive inside a dog crate buried beneath soil near his grandfather's home, after search teams heard him crying as they dug. His father had been arrested hours earlier, but the child's whereabouts remained unknown.

Koah Sharpe was rescued on Tuesday, 10 November, in Lexington County, after investigators noticed disturbed earth in woodland near Batesburg-Leesville. Sheriff Jay Koon said the infant may have spent approximately 24 hours underground before being taken to hospital.

Cries From Beneath the Soil

Searchers discovered pine straw covering freshly disturbed dirt roughly 50 yards from the home of Koah's paternal grandfather. As officers began digging, they heard the baby crying and rushed to uncover him.

The child was inside a small dog crate with wire openings. The crate was wrapped in a towel and buried in a shallow hole. Koon suggested the arrangement might have trapped an air pocket, potentially explaining how Koah survived.

The sheriff described hearing the infant's cries as an extraordinary moment for those searching. Authorities have not established precisely how long Koah was buried, and the estimate of 24 hours remains preliminary.

Emergency workers transported him to hospital for assessment and treatment. Officials expressed hope for his recovery, although they did not immediately provide a detailed medical prognosis.

Father Arrested Before Baby Was Found

The search began on Monday after Koah disappeared while in the care of his father, 25-year-old Michael Comer. According to investigators, a family member had briefly left the infant with Comer while another caregiver was expected to arrive.

By the time that caregiver reached the house, both Comer and Koah had gone. Relatives reported the baby missing, prompting police to trace the father's movements across Lexington County.

Investigators said Comer appeared to have travelled between locations without his own vehicle. Footage placed him in the Batesburg-Leesville area, but the infant was not seen with him.

Officers located Comer late Monday in an outbuilding and arrested him on burglary and resisting-arrest allegations. Koah was not there, leaving investigators to continue searching through the night and into Tuesday.

More Than 100 Join the Search

Local, state, and federal personnel joined the operation, with more than 100 responders reportedly involved. Investigators revisited the area around Comer's father's home, where they had previously found belongings associated with the child.

The discovery of disturbed soil eventually directed searchers to the buried crate. Authorities have not publicly established a motive, and investigators were working with prosecutors to determine what additional charges, if any, should follow.

Comer remains a suspect in the investigation, and allegations concerning his involvement in burying the child have not been tested in court. The initial arrest did not mean the search for Koah was over.

For the officers who heard crying beneath the dirt, the rescue transformed a desperate missing-child investigation into an extraordinary survival story. The immediate priority remains Koah's medical care as authorities work to establish exactly what happened.

The sheriff's department has not announced a final account of the events leading to the burial. Further details are expected as investigators continue gathering evidence.