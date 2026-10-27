A Costco shopper's complaint that they could find only halal chicken at a Niagara Falls warehouse has sparked a fierce online backlash, with users accusing the post of fuelling Islamophobia and pointing out that 'you can't catch Islam from halal meat.'

The post, shared by Threads user alyson_greenaway, said the shopper could not find 'regular chicken' at the Canadian store and asked what was happening and where the other options were. Photographs showed packaged chicken in refrigerated sections, although the images alone do not show whether all of the warehouse's chicken products were halal-certified.

The thread drew hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of interactions, turning an apparent grocery concern into a wider argument about religious dietary rules, consumer choice and attitudes toward Muslims.

'Wanting Alternatives Is Both Ignorant and Probably Stemming From Racism'

The strongest pushback came from users who challenged the suggestion that halal chicken was an alarming or unusual development.

Threads user snarkysteff wrote: 'Halal meat is killed humanely. That's what that means.' The commenter added that wanting alternatives was 'both ignorant and probably stemming from racism.'

Another user, jenelope1st, said Kirkland chicken had been certified halal in Canada for more than three years and argued that the original poster may already have been buying it. The comment also warned against absorbing anti-Muslim sentiment from right-wing social media.

Other replies used sarcasm to make their point. One commenter joked that broccoli was halal, while another shared a meme suggesting that oxygen should also be avoided if someone wanted to reject halal products. The humour reflected frustration with what users viewed as an overreaction to food prepared according to Islamic dietary requirements.

Nicole Muzar wrote that there was 'literally nothing wrong with halal meat', adding that she believed the animals were treated better. That is the commenter's opinion, however, rather than proof that every halal product has superior animal-welfare standards.

What Halal Meat Actually Means

Halal is an Arabic word meaning 'permissible' or 'lawful' under Islamic law. For Muslim consumers, halal dietary requirements are a religious obligation, not simply a food trend or personal preference.

According to an article from the American Halal Foundation (AHF), whether meat qualifies as halal depends on several factors, including the animal species, the slaughter process, and how the meat is handled afterwards.

Chicken is among the animal species that can be halal, provided the applicable Islamic dietary requirements are followed. These generally include the animal being alive at the time of slaughter, the invocation of God's name, and a prescribed cut that allows the blood to drain. Specific requirements can vary between certification standards and interpretations.

The AHF also explains that halal integrity extends beyond slaughter. Processing, storage, and transport must be managed to prevent contamination with non-halal products. Certification can help consumers verify that products and production processes meet a particular set of requirements.

Halal does not automatically mean that meat is healthier, nor does a halal label alone establish that every aspect of a product's production is superior. It indicates compliance with the relevant halal standard.

From a Chicken Aisle Grievance to a Religion Row

The Costco thread illustrates how an everyday shopping experience can become a wider cultural dispute when religious identity enters the conversation. Some users treated the post as an expression of anti-Muslim sentiment, while others responded by explaining halal practices or poking fun at the complaint.

The original post, however, does not establish whether the store had changed its stock, whether non-halal alternatives were unavailable throughout the warehouse or whether the shopper had checked with Costco staff.