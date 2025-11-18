Disney has reignited global excitement with the first trailer for the upcoming live-action version of Moana, bringing fresh attention to the cast and a growing debate about which actors could still appear in the film.

While Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, fans continue to speculate about whether new performers will join him in expanded storylines. The trailer also confirmed newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, giving the film a strong foundation as discussions shift toward the future of its supporting cast.

The studio showcased sweeping ocean visuals and a near shot-for-shot recreation of the animated classic, as seen in the trailer shared by Yahoo! Entertainment. Although the footage revealed a young Moana singing How Far I'll Go, it did not show Maui, which quickly fuelled questions online about whether additional actors had secretly joined the production.

Johnson Returns as Maui but Fan Speculation Continues

Disney confirmed through Variety that Johnson will again portray the beloved demigod. The announcement reassured fans who had hoped to see the original star return, particularly because the remake is set to explore Pacific Islander culture through a new lens.

However, the absence of Johnson from the first trailer created space for rumours about additional performers who could appear in new scenes or expanded mythology.

Social media users have circulated names ranging from Jason Momoa to Temuera Morrison, noting their close ties to Polynesian storytelling and their physical presence, which fits the tone of the original film. Some fans have also raised the possibility of newcomer Pacific Islander actors joining the story to broaden representation, echoing the goals expressed by Auli'i Cravalho when she announced she would not reprise the lead role and would instead serve as an executive producer.

Catherine Laga'aia Leads a Strong Pacific Islander Cast

The casting of Laga'aia has been widely praised, since she brings direct cultural connection to the character. She told Variety that celebrating Samoa and Pacific Islander identity feels central to her performance. Her comments aligned closely with Cravalho's long stated desire to open doors for more Pacific Islander creatives, a message she shared with fans when Disney announced the remake.

Laga'aia is joined by John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Their collective backgrounds have strengthened confidence in the film among audiences who value authentic representation. Their involvement also supports director Thomas Kail, who makes his feature film debut after gaining acclaim for Hamilton.

Why Fans Expect Maui's Role to Expand

Many viewers believe Maui could have a larger presence in the live-action version. The original film made him one of Disney's most popular modern characters, and Johnson's global fan base makes him a central draw for the theatrical release. The decision to withhold him from the trailer suggests a marketing strategy aimed at building anticipation. This has encouraged further speculation about whether other characters from Polynesian legends will be introduced through new actors.

Alongside this, Disney has invested heavily in remakes that broaden world-building, and fans expect a similar approach for Moana. Discussions focus on whether Maui's backstory could be expanded or whether his relationship with Moana will be explored in greater emotional detail in a live-action setting.

A New Chapter in Disney's Fastest Turnaround Remake

The project marks Disney's quickest transition from animated film to live-action adaptation, as the original Moana is less than a decade old. The remake arrives in cinemas on 10 July 2026 and continues Disney's effort to reimagine recent hits for new audiences. With Johnson confirmed yet still hidden from early footage, fans expect the studio to reveal additional casting news closer to release.

For now, the question of who might join him as Maui sits at the centre of online debate. Disney has not announced any new actors for the demigod's circle, yet the active speculation shows how eager audiences remain to see how the studio expands one of its most culturally significant stories.