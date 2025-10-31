After 14 years and 46 seasons, MTV has officially canceled Ridiculousness, the viral video commentary show hosted by Rob Dyrdek. The network confirmed that no new episodes will be produced beyond the current season, though previously shot episodes will continue airing through 2026. Reruns will remain part of MTV's lineup and stream on Paramount+.

A Viral Format That Defined an Era

Premiering in 2011, Ridiculousness became one of MTV's most recognizable and frequently aired shows. The format was simple but effective: Dyrdek, joined by co-hosts Sterling 'Steelo' Brim and Chanel West Coast (later replaced by Lauren 'Lolo' Wood in 2024), offered comedic commentary on viral videos and stunt fails. The show's rapid-fire pacing and internet-inspired humor made it a staple for late-night viewers and binge-watchers alike.

Its longevity was unmatched—46 seasons over 14 years—and its presence on MTV's schedule was near-constant. At times, Ridiculousness accounted for more than half of the network's airtime, becoming both a ratings workhorse and a symbol of MTV's reliance on familiar content.

Why MTV Is Moving On

According to a source familiar with the decision, MTV is shifting its focus toward a 'more curated and experimental slate of programming,' including new formats and fresh creative voices. The cancellation of Ridiculousness reflects a broader effort to reimagine the network's future amid changing viewer habits and increased competition from streaming platforms.

While no direct replacement has been announced, the move signals MTV's intent to diversify its offerings and reduce dependence on rerun-heavy scheduling. The network's pivot aligns with industry-wide trends, as legacy channels seek to stay relevant in a digital-first media landscape.

Rob Dyrdek's Price Tag and Production Fallout

The cancellation also follows revelations about Rob Dyrdek's earnings. According to bankruptcy court documents reviewed by Bloomberg, MTV was paying Dyrdek at least' $32.5 million. Had the series continued into 2028 and 2029, he could have earned more than $45 million annually. His production company, Superjacket Productions, filed for bankruptcy last month.

MTV's relationship with Dyrdek predates Ridiculousness. He first appeared on the network in Rob & Big (2006–2008) and later starred in Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory (2009–2015), both of which helped define MTV's reality era. Despite the end of Ridiculousness, Dyrdek remains a prominent figure in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

‘Ridiculousness’ has been cancelled by MTV after 14 years.



The show ran for 46 seasons. pic.twitter.com/b9aSvvyy6b — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2025

A Mixed Legacy and What's Next

While Ridiculousness was a ratings success, its spinoffs—Amazingness, Messyness, Deliciousness, and Adorableness—failed to replicate its staying power. The original series, however, leaves behind a massive archive and a loyal fanbase.

As MTV turns the page, the end of Ridiculousness marks the close of a viral video era that shaped the network's identity for over a decade. Whether its next chapter will resonate with audiences remains to be seen—but for now, Rob Dyrdek's clip show legacy is officially complete.