Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for more than 100 days from her home near Tucson, Arizona, and fresh speculation about the case erupted this week after 'missing Nancy Guthrie' followers spotted new arrangements of rocks and cacti in the desert opposite her neighbourhood.

The curious display, highlighted in livestreams and social media posts, has prompted a wave of online theories about secret signals and warnings, even though investigators have not linked it to the official search.

'Missing Nancy Guthrie' Case Collides With Desert Rock And Cactus Row

The 'missing Nancy Guthrie' mystery took a strange turn when streamers who have been broadcasting from the area flagged what they said was a sudden appearance of rocks and desert plants along an easement opposite the family home.

Drone footage and ground‑level clips posted online showed tidy rows of stones and pieces of cactus arranged along a strip of land that, for months, has served as an informal vantage point for influencers, amateur sleuths and true‑crime enthusiasts.

One streamer claimed the display was not there earlier in the evening, saying they had been sitting in the same spot until 6 p.m. 'Funny thing is we were sitting there until 6pm tonight and no rocks were there,' they wrote, asking followers what was 'wrong' with Guthrie's neighbourhood.

Nancy Guthrie - Camino Escalante

Someone informed me that Mark the Shark drove by Nancy's and now there are rocks put on the easement where DaaJuice and I were sitting..... Funny thing is we were sitting there until 6pm tonight and no rocks were there......

Once again, what the… pic.twitter.com/AJwTKufugS — Criminal Network (@CriminalNetworX) May 26, 2026

Another online commentator posted that there were 'the rocks & cacti all the way along the easement', framing the change as something ominous rather than cosmetic.

Others pushed the speculation further. 'Rocks suddenly placed along the easement... but by who? And why? Is it landscaping, a warning, or something more?' one streamer asked, alongside images they said showed the new arrangements.

🚨 Rocks suddenly placed along the easement… but by who? And why? Is it landscaping, a warning, or something more? The timing raises questions. What do you think happened here? #justicefornancyguthrie pic.twitter.com/sb5Wn3HWbG — marktheshark943 (@marktheshark943) May 26, 2026

As of this writing, those visuals have not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from law enforcement that the display has any evidential value.

Neighbours Push Back As 'Missing Nancy Guthrie' Attention Grows

Residents, according to several of those online comments, are increasingly unhappy. One person responding to the cactus clips described the display as 'definitely a warning', calling it a 'twisted thing to do' and complaining about cactus being shredded and spread across the ground.

Another commenter took aim at locals as the 'association of misfits that live there.'

Yet a different explanation has also emerged, and it is far more mundane. A user on X suggested that neighbours had 'begun placing rocks and native Sonoran Desert vegetation across the street from Nancy's home in an effort to deter streamers who have been camped out in that area for months.'

Inside The Investigation Into Missing Nancy Guthrie

Behind the online frenzy, the official 'missing Nancy Guthrie' investigation remains tight‑lipped and methodical. Detectives have said the case is being treated as a probable kidnapping, supported by forensic signs at the property and the early recovery of ransom messages.

Search efforts in and around the foothills have been extensive, and the FBI continues to support the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Neighbors of Nancy Guthrie have reportedly begun placing rocks and native Sonoran Desert vegetation across the street from Nancy’s home in an effort to deter streamers who have been camped out in that area for months. — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 Investigates Investigators (@Nerdy_Addict) May 26, 2026

Earlier this month, anxiety briefly spiked after a YouTuber claimed to have found a human bone near the wider search area. Forensic testing later determined the remains were roughly 750 years old and unrelated to the current case, according to local reports.

More than three months on, there is still no trace of the 84‑year‑old. No charges, no identified suspect, no confirmed sightings.

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For now, detectives have not tied the rocks or cacti to any criminal act, and they have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified theories. Nothing about the easement display has been confirmed by police or the family.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on 1 February 2026 from her house in the Catalina Foothills area outside Tucson. Authorities from the Pima County Sheriff's Department described the disappearance as suspicious, later confirming signs of forced entry, blood evidence and missing surveillance equipment inside the property.

Surveillance images released earlier in the investigation showed a masked figure near the home shortly before she vanished, and the FBI has been involved as detectives treat the case as a likely abduction.