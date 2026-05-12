The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, has now stretched beyond 100 days, leaving investigators, family members, and the public desperate for answers in one of the most haunting missing persons cases of 2026.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of 31 January at her Tucson, Arizona home after returning from a family dinner. Authorities now believe she was abducted in the early hours of 1 February in what the FBI has described as a targeted kidnapping. Despite a growing list of evidence, ransom notes demanding Bitcoin, and a reward totalling $1.2 million (about £884,000), no arrests have been made, and Nancy has not been found.

The Night Nancy Guthrie Vanished

According to investigators, Nancy was dropped off at her residence around 9:45 p.m. on 31 January after spending the evening with relatives. Hours later, several disturbing events unfolded in rapid succession.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened

At approximately 1:47 a.m., the home's doorbell camera suddenly disconnected. Less than an hour later, at 2:28 a.m., Nancy's pacemaker monitoring app also went offline, alarming investigators who later pieced together a timeline suggesting foul play.

Family members became concerned when Nancy failed to appear for a scheduled virtual church service later that morning. By noon on 1 February, she had officially been reported missing.

Authorities searching the property discovered blood on the front porch that was later confirmed through testing to belong to Nancy. Investigators also noted that her purse and cellphone had been left inside the home, adding to suspicions that she had been taken against her will.

FBI Timeline Reveals Escalating Threats

The case intensified on 2 February when law enforcement announced they had received a ransom note connected to Nancy's disappearance. In the days that followed, additional messages demanding large Bitcoin payments were reportedly sent to media organisations and investigators.

On 10 February, the FBI publicly released surveillance footage showing a masked and armed suspect standing outside Nancy's front door in the early morning hours before she vanished. The chilling video quickly spread nationwide and transformed the investigation into one of the country's highest-profile active abduction cases.

Throughout mid-February, authorities continued tracking the ransom communications while forensic teams combed through evidence collected at the home. Investigators later revealed they had recovered mixed DNA samples that may belong to multiple individuals.

By March, the emotional tone surrounding the case had shifted dramatically. Members of the Guthrie family released statements acknowledging they were preparing for the possibility that Nancy may no longer be alive, though officials stressed that the investigation remained active.

The Latest Updates on Nancy Guthrie

As the investigation passed the 100-day mark on 11 May, authorities revealed they may be making progress behind the scenes. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently stated investigators are closer to solving the mystery surrounding Nancy's disappearance, though he declined to disclose specific details publicly.

Federal investigators are also continuing advanced analysis on mixed DNA evidence recovered from Nancy's home in hopes of identifying possible suspects or accomplices connected to the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, search teams and former investigators have reportedly revisited remote desert wash areas near Nancy's Tucson neighbourhood and have recovered a glove that is possibly connected to the case. Experts believe the terrain surrounding the area could have allowed suspects to move undetected during the early morning hours after the alleged abduction.

The emotional impact on the Guthrie family has also become increasingly visible. Over Mother's Day weekend, Savannah Guthrie shared heartbreaking public messages asking anyone with information to come forward, writing that the family would never stop looking for Nancy.

Despite the growing national attention and reward money, investigators continue to face major unanswered questions. Authorities still have not publicly identified any suspects, confirmed a motive, or determined whether Nancy is still alive.

Nancy Guthrie Case Continues to Haunt the Nation

Now, more than 100 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, the investigation remains one of the most closely watched missing persons cases in America.

The FBI's reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery or the arrest of those responsible has climbed to $1.2 million. Yet despite emotional appeals, forensic breakthroughs, and nationwide media coverage, the mystery surrounding her disappearance continues to deepen.

For many following the case, the lingering uncertainty has become unbearable. Investigators believe someone knows exactly what happened to Nancy Guthrie — and until that person comes forward, one of America's most chilling abduction cases remains unsolved.