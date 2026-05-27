Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has been appointed to a pivotal role within President Donald Trump's Technology Advisory team, signalling a significant political comeback.

The move, confirmed just weeks after Bondi exited the Justice Department, places her directly within the Trump AI advisory council, commonly known as PCAST (Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology). Her return to the inner circle coincides with the administration prioritising AI policy as a central pillar of its national strategy, while Bondi navigates the public scrutiny that has followed her throughout her career.

The appointment is viewed by political analysts as a definitive statement of trust from the president, particularly given the intense controversy over the Epstein files that clouded the final weeks of her tenure at the Justice Department. Despite persistent criticism from political opponents regarding the handling of sensitive records during her time in office, Bondi remains one of the president's most enduring allies.

Pam Bondi Joins Trump's AI Advisory Council

According to Axios, Bondi will serve on the PCAST and the group is expected to play a major role in shaping federal AI strategy, infrastructure planning, and coordination between government agencies and private technology companies.

The Trump AI advisory council is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios. The panel also includes several influential tech leaders, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Bondi's role reportedly centres on helping facilitate communication between government officials and major technology executives as the administration expands its AI policy agenda.

The appointment marks Bondi's first major public position since leaving the Justice Department last month.

Trump appoints former Attorney General Bondi to White House AI panel: Reporthttps://t.co/5qTJS6fR6R — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) May 27, 2026

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Epstein Files Controversy Continues to Follow Bondi

The Pam Bondi Epstein files controversy has remained a sensitive political issue online, particularly among critics who questioned how certain records connected to Jeffrey Epstein were handled during her time in office.

Although no allegations of wrongdoing have been filed against Bondi in connection with the matter, pressure mounted in political and media circles during the final stretch of her tenure as attorney general.

The backlash intensified across social media platforms, where critics demanded greater transparency regarding Epstein-related documents.

That context has made Bondi's return to a high-level advisory role especially controversial.

Some political observers view the appointment as a sign that loyalty continues to outweigh public criticism within Trump's political network. Others argue Bondi's legal and government experience makes her a logical addition to an administration increasingly focused on regulating AI, national infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

JD Vance Defends Bondi's Return

Vice-President JD Vance strongly backed Bondi following news of the appointment.

'Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces,' Vance said in a statement.

The JD Vance statement on Pam Bondi quickly circulated online, particularly among conservative commentators who viewed her appointment as a political comeback rather than a liability.

Bondi will also reportedly take on a newly created advisory role tied to national infrastructure, expanding her responsibilities beyond the Trump AI policy team.

Trump's AI Push Brings Together Politics and Silicon Valley

The broader significance of the announcement goes beyond Bondi herself.

Trump's science and technology advisers now include some of the most powerful names in Silicon Valley at a moment when governments worldwide are racing to regulate artificial intelligence. Issues ranging from AI safety and cybersecurity to economic competitiveness and data privacy are expected to dominate policy discussions over the next several years.

The inclusion of executives such as Zuckerberg, Huang, and Ellison highlights how closely the White House intends to work with private industry as AI development accelerates.

At the same time, Bondi's appointment adds a deeply political dimension to the council. Her presence ensures that the administration's AI strategy will involve not only technical expertise but also legal and political coordination.

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed former Attorney General Pam Bondi to a White House advisory panel on artificial intelligence, according to a media report. pic.twitter.com/NljtKtYMFm — Firstpost (@firstpost) May 27, 2026

Bondi Recovering After Cancer Diagnosis

Amid the political attention surrounding her new White House role, reports have also emerged regarding Bondi's health.

According to a source cited by Axios, Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Justice Department. She reportedly underwent treatment and is now recovering.

The reports of Pam Bondi's thyroid cancer recovery have added another layer to the narrative, transforming what might have been a routine political appointment into a broader context about resilience, loyalty, and influence inside Trump's orbit.

As debates around artificial intelligence continue to intensify globally, Bondi's reemergence in Washington is likely to keep attracting attention, especially given the controversy and political baggage surrounding her return.

As a Trump technology advisor, Bondi's role will be to ensure that the administration's legal frameworks keep pace with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.