Savannah Guthrie's early departure from NBC's Today studio in New York on 6 May has triggered a fresh round of online scrutiny, with viewers asking whether there is any update on Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother whose disappearance has overshadowed the anchor's year.

The Today co-host slipped away around 90 minutes into the live broadcast, and the brief on-air explanation that she had 'to leave a little early' was enough to reignite speculation about her family's ordeal.

Is There An Update On Nancy Guthrie After Savannah's Latest Exit

The latest round of questions started when viewers noticed that Savannah Guthrie was suddenly absent from the 6 May edition of Today. After a commercial break, co-anchor Craig Melvin told audiences: 'Savannah had to leave a little early. She'll be right back tomorrow, though.' He gave no further detail.

On social media, some users immediately tied the moment to Nancy Guthrie's case. One post on X on 6 May claimed: 'It's true, Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of missing Nancy Guthrie, did leave the set early today,' before adding that 'everyone is always hoping there's news about Nancy.'

It’s true, Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of missing Nancy Guthrie, did leave the set early today. Why does this spark so much interest? Because everyone is always hoping there’s news about Nancy. 💛



Last time this happened the video below got over 1.5 million views!



Source:… https://t.co/imMQ7oguWU pic.twitter.com/QyS7GDjeDO — Shana Lee (@ShanaLeePNW) May 6, 2026

Other viewers urged restraint. One X user who said they had been channel-hopping commented that they had not even noticed Guthrie go and argued it 'couldn't had nothing to do with her mom', adding that she 'certainly wouldn't have left work for that.' As of now, NBC has not issued a detailed public explanation.

US entertainment outlet Page Six, citing an unnamed source, reported that a mid-show exit by Guthrie 'had nothing to do with her mom' and was linked to another appointment. That line was repeated in some coverage after the 6 May absence.

The Ongoing Search For Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members at her Tucson home at about 9.30pm on 31 January, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. She failed to appear at church the next morning, prompting a concerned friend to contact her children. After they searched the property for about an hour, the family reported her missing at around midday on 1 February.

Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Leaves Today Mid-Show https://t.co/MEisBfxxj8 — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2026

Sheriff Chris Nanos said homicide detectives were sent to the house, an unusually heavy response for a missing person with no body located. At a press conference on 2 February, he told reporters: 'We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime scene,' adding that Nancy's mobility was so limited she 'couldn't walk 50 yards by herself.' He concluded: 'We know she didn't just walk out of there, that we know.'

Read more Obsession With Savannah Guthrie Cited as Most Probable Motive in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Obsession With Savannah Guthrie Cited as Most Probable Motive in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Investigators later said they believe she was taken 'against her will, possibly in the middle of the night', and are exploring kidnapping or abduction. DNA samples were collected from the home.

While some apparent clues, including a pair of gloves found two miles away, generated online theories, Nanos has since said those gloves were traced to a restaurant worker and 'had nothing to do with the case.'

Authorities have released images from Nancy's own doorbell camera, recovered from residual data, which show a masked person with a backpack approaching the house and appearing to strike the camera. The FBI described the suspect as a man about 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in with an average build and said he was wearing a black 25-litre Ozark Trail rucksack.

Sheriff Nanos has repeatedly stressed that, while Nancy's physical health is fragile and she needs daily medication 'that if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal', her mind is 'sharp as a tack' and this is 'not dementia-related.'

He has also made a point of publicly clearing all of the Guthrie siblings and their spouses as suspects, calling them 'victims in this case' who have been 'nothing but cooperative and gracious.'

Savannah Guthrie Balances Public Job And Private Agony

Savannah Guthrie's own response has been raw and unusually personal for a high-profile news anchor. Speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today in March, she described waking 'every night in the middle of the night' and imagining her mother's fear. 'It is unthinkable,' she said, 'but those thoughts demand to be thought.'

Along with her brother Camron and sister Annie, she has recorded multiple Instagram appeals addressed both to the public and to whoever may be holding their mother. In one video, the siblings pleaded: 'We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,' before warning that Nancy's 'heart is fragile' and she is without the medication she 'needs to survive.'

In a later clip Savannah told the apparent captors: 'We received your message and we understand... This is very valuable to us and we will pay.'

When Guthrie returned to the Today sofa in April, she called it 'good to be home' and added: 'Ready or not, let's do the news.'

Behind the scenes, sources quoted by US outlets said NBC producers instructed staff to avoid on-air emotional set pieces and to steer clear of discussing Nancy's disappearance, in an effort to keep the programme 'business as usual.'

Guthrie herself framed that return as an act of defiance, telling viewers: 'I want to smile and when I do, it will be real. My joy will be my protest.'

Her colleagues have tried to hold the line between solidarity and intrusion. On Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager told audiences 'we love Nancy' and said her prayers were with the family, while co-host Sheinelle Jones used the segment to urge viewers to pass on 'any information, no matter how small' to Pima County detectives.

NBC's Willie Geist and Hoda Kotb have echoed that call across their own platforms.

Savannah Guthrie only returned to the morning show in early April after nearly two months off air while she and her siblings worked with Arizona authorities searching for 84-year-old Nancy, who vanished from her Tucson home on 1 February.