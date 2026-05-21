Nancy Guthrie's property in Tucson is under fresh scrutiny after a viral video on X showed chains across her driveway this week, prompting a wave of online theories about who now controls access to the missing 84‑year‑old's home and whether the site has effectively changed hands while she remains unaccounted for.

The images have intensified questions around the Nancy Guthrie case and what, if anything, the new barrier says about the direction of the investigation.

Chains Across Nancy Guthrie's Driveway Fuel Rumours Over Who Now Controls Her Home

The latest furore began when users on X shared aerial and ground‑level images that appeared to show a chain now stretched across Nancy Guthrie's driveway, with further chains described as encircling parts of the property.

One widely shared post read: 'A chain has now reportedly been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie's driveway — immediately raising questions among those closely following the case. Coincidence? Security? Investigation‑related? At this stage, there are more questions than answers.'

🚨New development in the Nancy Guthrie case?



A chain has now reportedly been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway — immediately raising questions among those closely following the case.



Coincidence? Security? Investigation-related?



At this stage, there are more… pic.twitter.com/KAViqpEvvW — Thinking in Cases | Criminal Psychology (@ThinkingInCases) May 19, 2026

Another account posted that 'chains can now be seen surrounding the property as public attention around the case continues to grow', noting that investigators have yet to announce 'major answers or updates' in the disappearance of the 84‑year‑old.

A third user, Daphne's Case Files, simply wrote: 'Nancy Guthrie's house has chains across the drive way now #NancyGuthrieMissing.'

As of this writing, it is not yet clear who installed the chains, when exactly they appeared or under what authority they were put there. There has been no official statement confirming any change in legal ownership or control of the home.

Who Really Owns Nancy Guthrie's Property Now As Investigators Home In On Crucial DNA Evidence

The question of who owns Nancy Guthrie's property now has become a focal point for online sleuths poring over every development in the case. On paper, there has been no public indication that the house has been sold or transferred. Sheriff Nanos has instead focused his comments on the evidence gathered at and around the home, not its title.

In an interview with People, Nanos said his team was working with the FBI and forensic experts on DNA found on the property. Blood was recovered both on Guthrie's porch and on the street outside. He confirmed that analysts had identified an unknown DNA profile and were now trying to match it.

Today marks 107 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Tucson, Arizona.



Chains can now be seen surrounding the property as public attention around the case continues to grow. Investigators have still not announced major answers or… pic.twitter.com/Kbb74gSkpH — Madu (@madureports) May 19, 2026

'I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,' he said.

Nanos also pushed back firmly on claims that the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has gone cold. He argued that the case could only move into that category if laboratories said they could do nothing further with the evidence.

'When the labs tell us, "Hey, there's nothing else we can do," well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case... but right now, the labs aren't telling us that,' he said.

Nancy Guthrie Case: Evidence Under The Microscope

The chains across the driveway are only the latest physical detail. Earlier reporting set out several key pieces of evidence collected from Nancy Guthrie's home and surrounding streets.

Police documented blood on the porch and in the roadway leading away from the house. There were signs of forced entry. Investigators recovered a single strand of hair from inside the property, which has been submitted for DNA analysis. Multiple surveillance videos from the neighbourhood and nearby junctions have been gathered.

Nancy Guthrie house has chains across the drive way now #NancyGuthrieMissing pic.twitter.com/Jzx8IVONu5 — Daphne’s Case Files 🫆 (@GermanDaphne) May 18, 2026

Doorbell footage from the house reportedly showed a masked person approaching the property. According to the timeline provided, that individual was initially treated as a possible suspect but was later ruled unrelated to the case.

By late February 2026, authorities were prepared to say there were signs suggesting possible abduction.

In March, genetic genealogy techniques were introduced to help identify the unknown DNA profile.

Through April and May, detectives expanded their review to thousands of clips from traffic cameras, Ring devices and other security systems, but still no suspect has been publicly named.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Says They Are Now Closer To Solving The Case But Details Remain Vague Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Says They Are Now Closer To Solving The Case But Details Remain Vague

Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home remains at the centre of the search for the missing 84-year-old, after photos shared on X appeared to show chains across the driveway and prompted fresh questions over who controls the property.

The latest speculation follows more than 100 days of investigation into Guthrie's disappearance on 1 February, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI still reviewing DNA, video and tip-offs.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million (£740,000)reward for information leading to her recovery.