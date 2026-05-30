Nancy Guthrie's disappearance took a strange turn in early May when human bones were discovered in the Arizona desert about five miles from her home near Tucson, but experts have since confirmed the remains are at least hundreds of years old and unrelated to the 84-year-old missing woman. Tucson police said the bones, found on 7 May, triggered a fresh wave of speculation around the fate of Nancy, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, before forensic analysis ruled out any link to the ongoing investigation.

Nancy vanished after being dropped off at her home on the evening of 31 January, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. When she failed to arrive at church the following day, her family reported her missing. More than 100 days later, despite national media coverage, FBI involvement and a stream of alleged ransom notes sent to outlets including TMZ, authorities still have no confirmed sighting of Guthrie and have released doorbell footage of a suspected abductor at her front door.

🚨 CRITICAL DEVELOPMENT: The Search for Nancy Guthrie



​The disturbing investigation into the kidnapping of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has taken a critical turn as searchers zero in on a chilling piece of evidence: her pajamas.



​When the elderly mother of journalist Savannah… pic.twitter.com/7yfdxrgtIb — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) May 27, 2026

The latest twist began when a local YouTuber, out filming near the intersection of Craycroft and River roads, came across what appeared to be bones in the scrubland several miles from Guthrie's address. Given the proximity to her home and the intense public interest in the Nancy case, the discovery was quickly reported and examined by law enforcement.

Tucson police later confirmed to Fox News Digital that the bone 'was determined to be human' but stressed that the find fell under a very different kind of inquiry. The force said the case 'will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation' and not a criminal probe, adding that specialists from the University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner had been brought in.

Ancient Remains Near Ongoing Guthrie Search

Anthropologist James T. Watson from the University of Arizona, who examined the remains, told Fox News Digital the bones were located close to a known archaeological site. In his assessment, they belonged to an individual who may have been buried up to 1,000 years ago.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Bizarre Turn as Unexplained Rocks and Cacti Surface Near Family Property Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Bizarre Turn as Unexplained Rocks and Cacti Surface Near Family Property

Watson said the bones were classified as 'prehistoric' because the person is believed to have died before written language existed in the area. Surrounding artefacts provided crucial context. He pointed to nearby ceramics as a key indicator of the remains' age and cultural identity, saying 'the ceramics really sort of drove home that point' and allowing him to be 'pretty sure that this individual was in fact Native American.'

The remains have since been transferred to the Tohono O'odham Nation, in line with how ancestral Native American remains are typically handled when unearthed in the region. Police, for their part, have been explicit that this separate anthropological finding does not alter the status of the Nancy investigation, which remains an open and active missing persons and abduction case.

Nothing about Guthrie's whereabouts has been confirmed, and officials have not publicly verified any of the claims contained in the anonymous ransom letters. All such claims, particularly those referencing alleged sightings in Mexico, should be treated with considerable caution until authorities corroborate them.

Media Spotlight Intensifies

Nancy's disappearance quickly expanded beyond a local missing persons report into an international media story because of her daughter's profile on US television. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, supported by the FBI, has released surveillance footage that appears to show an unidentified man at Guthrie's doorstep around the time she went missing. Investigators have described him as a suspected abductor, though they have not publicly named a suspect or announced any arrest.

Alongside the formal inquiry, the case has attracted a peculiar stream of alleged ransom communications. TMZ reported receiving what it called a 'highly sophisticated' ransom demand involving cryptocurrency, purportedly tied to Guthrie. On 6 April, the outlet received another note from an anonymous author who claimed to have seen Nancy in Mexico. None of these assertions has been independently confirmed by law enforcement.

Skeletal remains found 5 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home are up to 1,000 years old: expert https://t.co/Z3FWZci7BT pic.twitter.com/DMyDtNwOcE — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2026

For Nancy's family, the swirl of rumours and dead ends sits alongside an unrelenting private search. On Mother's Day, Savannah used Instagram to issue a fresh appeal, posting a photograph of her mother and a message that captured both the ache of not knowing and the family's determination to keep the case in the public eye. 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie – we miss you with every breath,' she wrote. 'We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.'

That plea landed just as the discovery of ancient bones reignited headlines around the Nancy case, a reminder of how the Arizona desert can hold multiple histories at once: a centuries-old burial site now carefully handed back to the Tohono O'odham Nation, and a very current mystery that, for one family, remains painfully unresolved.