US officials are facing fresh questions over why, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI was 'kept out' of the search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Arizona for four days after she vanished at the end of January, even as local authorities insist federal agents were involved from the start.

Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on 1 February after she failed to arrive at a friend's house to watch a church service online. She had last been seen at about 9.45pm the previous night, 31 January, when a family member dropped her off after dinner. The Pima County Sheriff's Department opened an investigation and, four months on, the case is still being treated as an apparent abduction with no publicly named suspect.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days

Nancy Guthrie Search And The FBI Claim

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stressed that detectives are continuing to work the case and that they still expect to make an arrest. Marking 100 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared on 11 May, he told local station KOLD-TV: 'I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case. We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days.'

Investigators have released limited but stark pieces of evidence. On 10 February, the FBI circulated footage from Nancy's doorbell camera which showed what the Bureau described as a masked and armed individual outside her home on the morning she went missing. Mixed DNA, including a hair sample, has been recovered from the property and is being analysed, according to officials. A combined reward of 1.2 million dollars is on offer for information leading to her recovery.

Despite that joint effort, Patel has publicly criticised the early handling of the case. Speaking on the Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast, he argued that the FBI was held at arm's length by Arizona authorities during the crucial early phase.

'The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance is critical,' Patel said, noting that missing person cases typically start with state and local law enforcement. 'What we, the FBI, do is say, 'Hey, we're here to help. What do you need? What can we do?' And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation.'

Patel went on to describe the steps he said the Bureau took once that barrier was lifted, including securing data from Nancy Guthrie's Ring doorbell and contacting Google directly. 'We went in and got the Ring doorbell and we said, 'Hey, is anyone talking to Google?' I called the leadership at Google and I said, 'Look, we know that there was not a subscription service to capture all of the data that would've been captured had there been a subscription service. But can we go into the cache? Can we go into the data before it's deleted and see what we can find?''

He also said the FBI had offered to send DNA evidence to its laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, arguing that 'we would have analysed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information. Our lab's just better than any other private lab out there, and we didn't get a chance to do that.'

Those claims have not been formally tested, and no independent hour by hour timeline has been made public. Until that emerges, Patel's version and the local response remain competing accounts rather than settled fact.

Sheriff's Office Pushes Back

Officials in Pima County have been unusually blunt in pushing back. In a statement, the Sheriff's Department said that Sheriff Nanos provided 'immediate local leadership and oversight' from the beginning and that the FBI was not sidelined.

'A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel,' the statement said. 'The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family. While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay.'

Statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos: pic.twitter.com/slujYQbncO — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 5, 2026

The department added that decisions about where to send physical evidence, and how quickly, were made 'based on operational needs.' From their perspective, the choice not to rush material to Quantico was tactical rather than political.

Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, has also sought to cool talk of a turf war without directly choosing sides. In an interview with NewsNation, he acknowledged coverage of alleged 'friction' between the FBI and Arizona law enforcement but insisted the priority was cooperation.

'I've seen those reports. We are here to help,' Blanche said. 'We don't like interagency squabbles. Nobody likes that, that doesn't help the investigation. But we are in a complete cooperative mode with the local law enforcement.'

The public, of course, does not see the coordination meetings and phone calls behind those carefully worded statements. What is visible is the frustration of a high-profile family whose matriarch is still missing after months, and a rare public airing of disagreement between senior US law-enforcement figures.

In mid-May, Savannah Guthrie marked her first Mother's Day since Nancy disappeared with a video and photo compilation on Instagram, appealing for information. The reel showed her mother at different stages of her life, at one point saying simply, 'Miss you.' It was a reminder that behind the arguments over who called whom when, an 84-year-old woman has not been found and an entire family is still waiting for answers.

Officials continue to urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line on 520-351-4900 or the FBI tip line on 1-800-CALL-FBI. Until there is an arrest, or a major breakthrough is announced on the record, the competing narratives about those first four days will remain unresolved.