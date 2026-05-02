Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken an even darker turn as retired FBI profilers suggest the 84-year-old may have been abducted by someone fixated on her daughter, television presenter Savannah Guthrie.

Nearly three months after Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home, investigators are still searching for answers. The case has drawn national attention because of its disturbing timeline, the apparent violence at the scene and the public pleas from Savannah Guthrie and her family.

FBI Profilers Point to a Possible Stalking Motive

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Retired FBI profilers Jim Clemente and Jim Fitzgerald now say the abduction may not have been a simple ransom plot. Instead, they believe the crime could be linked to Savannah's public profile, possibly involving a stalker who could not reach the 'Today' host directly and chose her mother as a vulnerable target.

According to a Men's Journal report, Fitzgerald said the case appears to have 'something to do with Savannah on a stalking-type scenario'. He suggested investigators should review years of correspondence sent to Savannah, including emails, social media messages and any contact that followed Nancy's appearances on the 'Today' show.

That theory changes the way the case is viewed. If the real target was Savannah, Nancy's abduction may have been an act of pressure, revenge or obsession rather than a financially motivated kidnapping. Fitzgerald also questioned whether the ransom demands were genuine, saying the crime appeared driven more by psychological need than money.

Still, authorities have not confirmed a motive. No suspect has been publicly named, and the theory remains an expert interpretation based on available evidence.

The Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

ABC News reported that Nancy was dropped off at home by her family on the night of 31 January 2026. In the early hours of 1 February, her doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 am. Motion was later detected, although usable footage was limited. By 2:28 am, her pacemaker app had also disconnected from her phone.

Relatives arrived at her home late the next morning after she failed to attend church. They found her missing and called 911 shortly afterwards. Investigators have said they believe she was abducted from her home during the night.

The FBI later released images of an armed individual who appeared to tamper with the camera at Nancy's front door. The official FBI notice describes Nancy as a vulnerable adult with difficulty walking, a pacemaker and a need for daily heart medication. It also says the suspect was seen wearing a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Ransom Notes Complicate the Investigation

The case has also been complicated by ransom messages. ABC News reported that Savannah and her siblings publicly addressed the alleged abductors after ransom claims emerged, saying they were ready to talk but needed proof that their mother was alive.

ABC News also reported that Savannah later said she believed two notes received by the family were real, while also condemning anyone who might exploit the family's pain with fake demands. She also admitted the unbearable fear that her fame may have made her mother a target.

Those fears align with the profilers' stalking theory, but they do not prove it. Investigators are still weighing ransom claims, forensic evidence, surveillance material and thousands of tips.

Forensic Evidence May Be Key

A People article revealed that early in the investigation, authorities found what appeared to be drops of blood near Nancy's front steps and signs that a Ring camera had been removed. The same report noted Nancy's serious health concerns, including high blood pressure, cardiac issues and daily medication needs.

DNA evidence from the home was also collected in February and was sent by a private Florida lab to the FBI for advanced analysis. An FBI official confirmed the bureau had received the sample. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said vehicle footage, emails sent to media outlets and DNA testing could still provide investigators with meaningful leads.

The Case Remains Open

For now, the stalking motive remains a theory, but it is one that fits the most troubling part of the case: why someone would target an elderly woman with serious health needs.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 (£79,000) for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's location or to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Office directly.