Savannah Guthrie used her first public interview since her mother Nancy disappeared from her Arizona home to say she fears her own fame may have played a part in what she believes was a kidnapping, speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today on Thursday, 26 March. In the same interview, Guthrie said she experienced what she took to be a message from God during the search for Nancy, who was reported missing on 1 February.

That interview followed weeks of public appeals, expanding reward offers and deepening concern around a disappearance investigators have treated as a suspected abduction rather than a routine missing person case.'

'Guthrie, 54, said it was the first time she had spoken publicly since her 84-year-old mother vanished, with Nancy reported missing after disappearing from her home near Tucson.'

A Family Still Waiting For Answers On Nancy Guthrie

Guthrie said that in the first phase of the ordeal she prayed not to be left in uncertainty and then heard what she described as a voice telling her, 'You do know where she is. She's with Me.' It was a striking moment, not because it settled anything concrete, but because it laid bare the peculiar torment of this case, where belief and evidence are pulling in different directions and the family still does not know whether Nancy Guthrie is alive.

The interview also filled in the chaos of those first hours. Guthrie said her sister phoned to say their mother was missing, and the family initially wondered whether Nancy had suffered a medical episode before realising the scene at the house pointed to something darker. According to Guthrie's account, the back doors were open, Nancy's phone and purse were left behind and there were signs that made no ordinary sense to relatives already in panic.

That distinction matters. Nancy was not described by her family as someone likely to wander off unnoticed, and Guthrie said they moved quickly to tell investigators this was not an elderly woman simply losing her way. Even now, much of the public picture remains unconfirmed outside family statements and media reports, so some of the most serious assertions should still be treated with caution.

Savannah Guthrie And The Fear Nancy Guthrie Was Targeted

What gave Thursday's interview its hardest edge was Guthrie's plainly stated fear that her profile may have made her mother a target, with the broadcaster openly wrestling with the possibility that Nancy Guthrie was taken by someone hoping to make money from the family.

She also said she believes two ransom notes received by the family were real, while dismissing most of the others as fake. That detail shifts the story from broad dread to something more specific and more unsettling, because it suggests investigators and the family may be separating opportunistic cruelty from communications they consider potentially credible.

The search is now unmistakably public, with the family offering $1 million for Nancy's return and the FBI adding $100,000, even as neither the motive nor the person responsible has been established.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Turns Heartbreaking as Savannah Shares Her Darkest Fear in Hoda Kotb Interview Nancy Guthrie Case Turns Heartbreaking as Savannah Shares Her Darkest Fear in Hoda Kotb Interview

There is another reason the interview landed so heavily. Guthrie was not simply recounting facts as they are known. She was trying, in public, to absorb what those facts might mean for her family, for her children and for her own conscience. That kind of candour can clarify a story, but it can also blur it, because grief has its own logic and families under siege often speak from instinct before certainty arrives.

Still, one point came through without varnish. Guthrie's appeal for someone to 'do the right thing' and her description of the family being 'in agony' were less a television moment than an admission that, nearly two months on, they are still trapped in the same brutal place of not knowing.