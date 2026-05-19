Authorities have been summoned back to the Tucson home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, even though the sheriff's office says the latest call was unrelated to her disappearance. The return to her Catalina Foothills residence has reignited questions about what investigators may still be searching for.

The latest activity at the home underscores how tightly the disappearance remains linked to the property, even as investigators chase fresh leads and re-examine earlier evidence. The case has become one of the most closely watched missing person investigations in the US this year.

Sheriff Responds to New Activity at Home

Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed that deputies went to Nancy Guthrie's residence on Monday, 18 May 2026 in response to a local call, clarifying that the dispatch was not connected to the missing persons case. The department has stressed that the presence of law enforcement at the property can stem from routine neighbourhood issues as well as investigative work, and that such deployments should not automatically be read as a breakthrough.

Nanos has publicly acknowledged that the force has revisited the home multiple times to pursue 'new information' and 'developing leads' since Nancy was reported missing. Law enforcement have expanded their efforts around the neighbourhood, including a separate site near East Orange Grove Road, with investigators describing the scenes as 'connected to the Guthrie case'.

Nancy Guthrie - Day 107 @CriminalNetworX hard at work searching for Nancy Guthrie after he discusses taking a fat dump 💩on Sue Ellen’s property.



Fair Use Analysis: Transformative commentary and criticism under 17 U.S.C. § 107 pic.twitter.com/LIQHXrFQqV — momma bear (@ElleMow27) May 19, 2026

DNA Evidence and Ongoing Investigation

Detectives have previously revealed that DNA not belonging to Nancy or her close contacts was collected from the home and is now being examined by multiple laboratories, including the FBI in Quantico. Investigators have also obtained a blood sample from the residence confirmed as Nancy's, reinforcing the view that an incident occurred inside or immediately around the house.

The FBI has released images of a possible male suspect and gloves it believes may be connected to the incident, while repeatedly urging the public to come forward with any doorbell-camera or surveillance footage. Authorities have indicated they are 'actively working a lead' and the case has evolved into a presumed abduction, though no suspect has yet been named publicly.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days

Scrutiny Over Handling of Missing Case

The case has placed Sheriff Nanos under growing political and public scrutiny, with board supervisors demanding detailed explanations of his conduct and prior record. In a 12-page response to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Nanos addressed questions about early investigative steps, including the decision to release the home as a crime scene sooner than hindsight suggests may have been appropriate.

Opponents have called for the sheriff to be removed from the investigation, citing claimed misstatements about his past employment and delays in requesting outside assistance in the critical early hours. Nanos has maintained that the department has learned from early mistakes and is now working in close coordination with federal and state agencies.

Family Hopes for Nancy Guthrie Update

Nancy's daughter, 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has repeatedly appealed for help in bringing her mother home, describing the wait as 'unbearable' and urging anyone with information to come forward. The family is understood to be frustrated with the pace of the investigation, with Nanos acknowledging that he is no longer in direct contact with them and that the FBI is now handling much of the liaison.

A reward of around $1 million (£745,950) has been offered by Savannah and other family members for information leading to Nancy's safe return. Investigators continue to say they believe Nancy can still be found alive, and have reinforced the possibility that an arrest will be made.