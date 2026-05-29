Bruce Willis' dementia has been described in new court filings as leaving the actor 'extremely ill' in Los Angeles, where, according to documents obtained by US outlet In Touch, his daughter Rumer Willis alleges her former partner has disrupted her efforts to visit him. The 37-year-old, who now lives in Sun Valley, Idaho, claims in the papers that disputes with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas over their three-year-old daughter have repeatedly affected her time with her father.

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Bruce Willis' family announced in 2022 that the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain condition. Since then, his relatives, including ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, have largely controlled the public narrative, sharing carefully selected photographs and brief updates while asking for privacy. The new court documents, filed as part of a custody dispute, are among the starkest on the record descriptions yet that his condition has advanced, though no independent medical records are included and nothing in them has been confirmed publicly by Bruce's representatives.

Rumer Willis Links Dementia Concerns To Custody Battle

In the legal filing cited by In Touch, Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis is 'extremely ill' and stresses that he remains based in Los Angeles. She argues that her trips back from Idaho are often centred on spending time with her father and allowing her daughter, Louetta, to be with her grandfather.

'[Rumer's] father is extremely ill and lives in Los Angeles. [Thomas] knows that many of Respondent's visits to Los Angeles since her move to Idaho have been to visit her father and for Louetta to spend time with her grandfather,' the court document states.

She alleges that this reality is 'of no importance' to Thomas and claims he creates 'high stress and chaos' around what she describes as straightforward custody arrangements. According to the filing, he has allegedly refused basic requests such as allowing a nanny to accompany Louetta on visits or keeping the child on a nap routine, even if this means he misses his scheduled time with their daughter.

At one point, the papers refer to a 'family emergency' in December 2025 that brought Rumer back to Los Angeles. During that period, Thomas is accused of sending 'long circular texting' and later turning up unannounced at the gate of Demi Moore's home at 8am, demanding to be let in. He allegedly left only after Rumer texted that the police would be called if he stayed.

None of these claims has been tested in court, and no ruling has yet been made on the truthfulness of either side's account. As with any ongoing family law case, the allegations should be treated as unproven until a judge makes findings or the parties reach an agreement.

What The Filing Suggests

The detail that has inevitably drawn wider attention is the description of Bruce Willis' condition. Rumer's reference to her 'extremely ill' father suffering from frontotemporal dementia sits uneasily beside the family's usually restrained public language.

There is no suggestion in the documents of a new diagnosis, and no timeline is offered for any recent deterioration. The filing does not include medical notes, and Bruce Willis himself has not spoken about his health. What it does show is how his illness is now a central fact in his daughter's life, shaping where she lives, when she travels and the way she frames her dispute with Thomas.

The same papers accuse Thomas of expecting Rumer's 'wealthy family' to shoulder 'everything financially, emotionally, and physically.' She counters that she does not rely on her parents' income for her own expenses, an attempt to draw a line between the Hollywood dynasty and the more ordinary legal dispute unfolding in Idaho and California.

As previously reported by In Touch, Rumer is seeking primary physical custody of Louetta and has accused Thomas of 'persistent domestic abuse' and emotional outbursts that allegedly lasted for hours and, she says, happened in front of their child. Her argument is that this behaviour, together with his alleged disruption of her trips to see Bruce Willis, justifies changing the current arrangement.

Thomas, 30, strongly rejects that characterisation. In his own court papers, he denies any abuse and insists their relationship, while 'unhealthy,' was not marked by violence or intimidation. 'I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any act of "coercive control",' he says, adding that their split was a 'mutual decision made in our mutual best interests.' He also claims that Rumer's custody bid is driven by anger over their daughter's 'tremendous affection' for his fiancée, Lizzie Loch.

The case now sits at the uncomfortable intersection of a celebrity health crisis and an acrimonious custody fight. On one side, Bruce Willis' dementia is presented as a deeply personal reason for a daughter to travel home more often. On the other, her former partner insists their dispute is about parenting, not a Hollywood star's illness.

What is missing, for now, is any neutral assessment of Bruce Willis' current condition beyond that stark phrase in the filing. Until the courts speak, or the family chooses to say more on the record, the public picture of his dementia will remain pieced together from carefully managed photographs and the fallout of a custody case that shows no sign of calming down.