White House aide Natalie Harp stayed dry under an umbrella while Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller walked in the rain at Joint Base Andrews on Friday, 6 November 2026, prompting a flurry of online criticism as President Donald Trump departed Washington for Florida.

The presidential party had travelled from the White House to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before boarding Air Force One. Hours earlier, Trump had named Miller to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, effective Monday, 9 November.

Natalie Harp's Umbrella Photographs Stir Questions Online

Photographs showed Harp sheltering beneath a black umbrella while carrying a large bag. Rubio and Miller walked nearby without umbrellas, despite the wet conditions on the tarmac.

Trump was also seen carrying an umbrella at Joint Base Andrews, according to White House press pool reports. An officer accompanying the president appeared similarly exposed to the rain, prompting questions from social media users.

According to reporting by Kathleen O'Boyle, one person on X commented, 'Wouldn't it be nice of him to kinda offer to share his umbrella with the officer accompanying him?'

Trump boards Bribe Force One and is followed by First Lady Natalie Harp, Stephen Miller, and Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/0hzhzEahRz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2026

Another user delivered a shorter criticism, writing, 'Selfish P****.'

Harp's appearance in the photographs nevertheless attracted attention because she remained sheltered while two senior administration officials walked without umbrellas.

However, the available photographs do not establish why Rubio and Miller lacked protection from the rain. There is also no evidence that either official or the accompanying officer requested an umbrella or was refused shelter.

Natalie Harp's Photographs Coincide With Miller's New White House Role

The photographs emerged on the same day Trump announced a leadership change. A White House statement confirmed that Miller would become chief of staff, succeeding Wiles after her tenure in the post. He was still the deputy chief of staff for policy during Friday's departure.

The timing meant that images of Harp, Rubio and Miller on the rainy tarmac circulated online alongside breaking news of Miller's promotion.

Trump described Miller on Truth Social as 'one of my most trusted advisors' and said he would begin on Monday, 9 November. Wiles, meanwhile, would move to Trump's political operation. The president thanked her for her service and praised her performance.

The appointment followed Republican losses in the 3 November midterm elections. Trump denied that the change was a response to the results, telling the Associated Press, 'Not because of the election. It's just time.'

Miller has been a central figure in Trump's immigration agenda, making his promotion an important shift in the administration's leadership.

Roles and Reactions Remain Unclear

Rubio remained secretary of state, while Harp served as Trump's executive assistant. Neither their official roles nor the leadership announcement provides an explanation for the umbrella arrangements shown in the photographs.

It is also not clear whether security or logistical considerations played any part in how the group moved across the tarmac.

No response from Harp, Rubio or Miller to the reported social media remarks was included in the original account. The presidential party continued to Florida, where Trump was scheduled to attend an event at Kennedy Space Center before travelling to Palm Beach.