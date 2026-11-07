Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, elevating the architect of his administration's toughest immigration enforcement policies days after a sweeping Republican defeat in the midterm elections.

Trump announced the move on Friday, saying Miller would replace Susie Wiles, who helped steer his 2024 campaign to victory before running a comparatively stable West Wing operation. The shake-up comes as newly empowered congressional Democrats prepare investigations into the administration and its policies.

Trump had indicated after the election that he was willing to work with the incoming Democratic majority. Miller, whose approach to immigration has drawn criticism from members of both parties, will now be responsible for managing that relationship.

'Stephen Miller's been with me since the beginning', Trump told reporters after announcing the appointment on Truth Social. 'He gets it'.

Miller set out his priorities in a post on X. 'The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our president and defend this magnificent republic', he wrote, adding that he was 'honored beyond words' to be selected.

Stephen Miller Steps Into a Broader Power Role

As chief of staff, Miller will manage access to the president, shape the White House agenda and serve as a principal negotiator with Congress and outside political interests. Those responsibilities broaden the remit he held as deputy chief of staff for policy during Trump's second term.

Miller joined Trump's political operation early in the 2016 presidential campaign, working as a strategist and speaking at rallies. He remained in the White House throughout Trump's first term and continued supporting Trump after the president's unsuccessful attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

That association continued through Trump's period outside the White House and his return to office. Friday's appointment moves Miller from an influential policy position into a job requiring him to manage the administration's wider political relationships.

Wiles co-managed Trump's successful 2024 campaign before becoming chief of staff. She developed a reputation for avoiding the staffing upheavals, dramatic policy reversals and personality clashes associated with his first administration.

Trump praised Miller's effectiveness as a manager on Friday.

Immigration Enforcement at the Centre of His Record

Miller has been a driving force behind the administration's immigration enforcement policies, including increased funding for operations across the US. His public comments about those operations have also drawn scrutiny.

After Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal immigration officials during a deportation operation in Minneapolis, Miller called him a 'domestic terrorist' and an 'assassin'. He later stated that federal agents 'may not have been following' proper protocol.

Vice President JD Vance raised the possibility of adjusting enforcement after the Republican defeats. In a Wednesday social media post addressing the election result, he wrote that he was 'open to the idea that we should change enforcement- by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance'.

New Chief of Staff Confronts Allies and Critics in Congress

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries has criticised Miller on X, describing him as a 'reckless extremist'. Opposition to the incoming chief of staff also extends to some Republicans.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of the year, has called Miller 'incompetent' and 'the architect of some of the dumbest proposals from the Trump White House'.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee welcomed the appointment with a different assessment.

'Stephen Miller has been a true conservative warrior since his days as a Senate staffer, a staunch defender of law and order against illegal invasions and leftist lawlessness, and a steadfast fighter for President Trump for over a decade', Lee wrote on X after Trump's announcement.

Congressional Democrats are promising to launch new investigations and oversight into the Trump administration. Miller's expanded responsibilities will include managing the White House's dealings with those lawmakers.