Natalie Reynolds, the influencer once accused of prompting a homeless woman to jump into a lake in a now-infamous 'prank', is under renewed fire as the footage resurfaces and attracts fresh condemnation online.

Natalie Reynolds, a 26-year-old Los Angeles–based streamer, first shot to internet fame on TikTok with dance and lip-sync videos before pivoting to more controversial stunts and prank content. In May 2024, she offered a woman, widely reported to be homeless, £15 ($20) to jump into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, framing it as part of a 'scavenger hunt'.

Despite the woman's warning that she could not swim, Reynolds continued to egg her on. When the woman jumped in and began calling for help, saying she could only float, Reynolds allegedly laughed and walked away.

Backlash Reignited

The resurfacing of the viral lake-jump video on multiple platforms has triggered a wave of renewed anger among internet users. Critics are calling for Reynolds to face legal and moral accountability.

Many condemn her actions as reckless and predatory, accusing her of exploiting a vulnerable person for views. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, 'She should go to jail for that. What on earth made her think she'd ever get her account back?'

In parallel, social commentators and content creators argue the stunt is symptomatic of a darker problem, 'rage-bait' influencer culture, where creators deliberately provoke crises for clout.

Some of Reynolds's critics also draw attention to her pattern of emotionally charged public performances. In June 2025, she was filmed weeping outside TikTok's Los Angeles headquarters, apparently begging for the reinstatement of her banned account.

The timing of her meltdown, coming soon after backlash over the lake video, raised scepticism, with observers questioning whether the tears were genuine or staged to regain sympathy.

Reynolds's Response and Platform Accountability

Reynolds has defended her behaviour in livestreams, claiming that she followed her team's instructions. She also stated that the woman approached her first and dared her to jump, and insisted no harm was intended.

Authorities, meanwhile, have acknowledged responding to the incident. According to coverage, the Austin Fire Department confirmed a rescue took place, and the woman was later 'provided clothing and a way to get home'. However, no criminal charges have been filed.

TikTok, for its part, has not publicly confirmed the exact reason for Reynolds's suspension in June 2025. After two weeks, her account was reinstated, and she posted 10 videos within the first 12 hours of her return, prompting further allegations that her ban and subsequent breakdown were part of a publicity strategy.

Public Distrust and the Question of Redemption

Internet reaction to Reynolds's comeback has been sharply divided. Some express sympathy, arguing her emotional outburst outside TikTok appears sincere; others are unmoved, accusing her of using shock content for clicks and engagement.

Public pressure for accountability has grown louder as the video recirculates. Some online figures are calling for her to face failure-to-render-aid or exploitation charges.

Natalie Reynolds's career continues to polarise — as her past returns to haunt her online, the question remains whether consequences will follow that go beyond a moment of viral outrage.