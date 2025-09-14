Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki pledged on Sunday to heed the demands of young demonstrators who toppled her predecessor, promising to tackle corruption and restore stability ahead of elections in six months.

Karki, 73, a former Chief Justice with a reputation for independence, assumed office on Friday following violent protests that left at least 72 people dead and nearly 200 injured.

The unrest, which began with anger over a government social media ban, quickly spiralled into the most serious crisis since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

A Generation's Call for Change

Addressing the nation in her first remarks since taking office, Karki acknowledged the role of Nepal's younger generation in the upheaval.

'We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation,' the AFP reported. 'What this group is demanding is the end of corruption, good governance and economic equality. You and I have to be determined to fulfil that.'

Nepal's young people have been at the heart of the uprising. One-fifth of those aged 15 to 24 are unemployed, according to the World Bank, and GDP per capita stands at around £1,150 ($1,447).

Youth activists, mobilising via Discord and other online platforms, named Karki as their preferred leader after days of confrontation with police left parts of the capital in flames.

During her first day in office, Karki held a minute's silence for those killed in the protests before convening meetings in Singha Durbar, the government complex where several buildings had been set ablaze.

From Chief Justice to Consensus Leader

Karki's selection followed frantic negotiations between President Ram Chandra Paudel, army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and representatives of the youth movement.

With parliament dissolved and fresh elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, her mandate is limited to a six-month transitional period.

'The situation that I have come in, I have not wished to come here. My name was brought from the streets,' Karki remarked, acknowledging that her rise came through public pressure rather than party politics.

She vowed not to overstay her interim role: 'We will not stay here more than six months in any situation. We will complete our responsibilities and pledge to hand over to the next parliament and ministers.'

Paudel, who swore Karki into office, described the process as 'very difficult, complicated and grave' but praised the outcome as a 'peaceful solution' to a crisis that had paralysed the country of 30 million.

Lingering Security Concerns

Though troops have begun withdrawing from the streets of Kathmandu and other cities, security remains fragile.

More than 12,500 prisoners escaped during the chaos and remain at large, posing what officials admit is a daunting challenge.

Government chief secretary Eaknarayan Aryal confirmed on Sunday that the death toll had risen to 72, with 191 people injured, surpassing earlier figures of 51 dead. Officials described it as the deadliest unrest since Nepal's decade-long civil war ended in 2006.

International Response

Karki's appointment has been welcomed by neighbouring powers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi backed 'peace, progress and prosperity' in Nepal, while China's foreign ministry pledged to 'push China-Nepal relations steadily forward.'

The Dalai Lama also sent his congratulations, wishing Karki 'every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times.'

For now, Nepal's first female Prime Minister is under pressure to demonstrate that her independence and anti-corruption stance can translate into tangible reform.

With elections only months away and protesters demanding lasting change, Karki faces the task of proving her leadership can calm a restless generation while laying the groundwork for a more stable future.