Scarlett Johansson has questioned whether some Hollywood films should be made at all, saying offers with no clear audience can seem 'irresponsible'.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on 11 November 2026, the actress discussed projects presented to her while promoting her independent drama Paper Tiger.

Her criticism comes from an actress who remains closely involved in blockbuster filmmaking. Johansson starred in Jurassic World Rebirth in 2025 after spending more than a decade playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson Questions Hollywood Studio Projects

Commercial scale, she suggested, is no guarantee that a proposed film has a worthwhile purpose. Johansson said she considers the audience for a project before committing, rather than choosing roles solely because she finds them personally interesting.

Some studio offers have made her question whether the films should go ahead. She described making projects without an identifiable audience as 'irresponsible'.

Johansson did not identify the studios or scripts involved. Her comments should not be read as a criticism of any particular filmmaker or upcoming release. They address the selection of stories, rather than alleging misconduct by the studios that approach her.

Her schedule also shows that she has not turned away from major productions. In 2026, she worked on Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist: Martyrs, scheduled for release on 12 March 2027, and Matt Reeves's The Batman: Part II, currently due on 18 February 2028.

Johansson's character in the Batman sequel has not been disclosed. Speaking separately to Entertainment Tonight, she acknowledged struggling to understand the part. She suggested the challenge might have reflected either the role itself or where she was in her life.

Scarlett Johansson Embraces Independent Films After Blockbuster Success

Paper Tiger offers a different direction. Directed by James Gray, the independent drama was acquired by distributor Neon shortly before its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

Her next scheduled production is Scapegoat, an A24-backed film from Ari Aster, whose credits include Midsommarand Eddington. Jude Law and Jacob Elordi are among the cast.

Johansson has been equally candid about that screenplay. She said she was still trying to understand the story, but its intensity and immediacy had caught her attention. Reading it prompted repeated expressions of surprise, enough for her husband, comedian Colin Jost, to ask what was happening.

The contrast between those projects illustrates the balance Johansson has sought throughout her career: taking part in widely marketed franchises while pursuing material that offers something less predictable.

She has also spoken about periods when that balance felt out of reach. In an earlier Variety interview, she recalled the disappointment of missing out on roles in Iron Man 2 and Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity.

Emily Blunt was originally cast as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 but withdrew because of scheduling conflicts. Johansson subsequently took the role. Sandra Bullock starred in Gravity.

Johansson said missing out on the roles left her frustrated and uncertain about her prospects. She also recalled receiving repeated offers to play Marilyn Monroe, which led her to question the direction of her career.

Johansson has since appeared in major studio films and is scheduled to star in further productions.