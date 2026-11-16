Netflix's sapphic Catholic school thriller The Body has reportedly climbed to No. 1 worldwide despite a cancellation petition approaching 90,000 signatures. The series, which premiered on 11 November, has divided audiences between religious campaigners demanding its removal and fans celebrating its success.

Entertainment accounts Film Updates and Cinesthetic reported the global ranking on X. Earlier, What's on Netflix documented the show's popularity across 83 countries, including strong placements in the United States and United Kingdom.

What Is Netflix's Sapphic Thriller The Body About?

Created by Quinn Shephard, the eight-episode series follows the Lions, a dance team attending an all-girls Catholic school in 2004. A Halloween initiation involving a mock sacrifice triggers disturbing visions, supernatural encounters and growing hysteria among the students.

The drama combines sapphic romance, teenage friendships, religious guilt and psychological horror. Its central mystery explores whether the girls are experiencing genuine supernatural events or whether fear and collective belief are influencing their behaviour.

According to What's on Netflix, citing FlixPatrol data, The Body entered Netflix's Top 10 charts in 63 countries on 12 November, rising to 83 the following day. By 13 November, it had secured No. 1 positions in six territories, including Bulgaria, Kenya and Latvia, while ranking second in the United States and third in the United Kingdom.

Who Stars in The Body?

Kristina Bogic portrays Anya Butler, while Sara Boustany plays Elise Zakaria, whose complicated sapphic relationship becomes central to the storyline. Geena Meszaros stars as Lisbeth Anderson, alongside Sofia Wylie as Grace Franklin and Shirley Chen as Maddie Delaney.

The supporting cast includes Jackson Kelly as Leo Anderson, Nnamdi Asomugha as Father Franklin and Gabby Windey as dance coach Shauna Miller. Several younger cast members have attracted attention for their performances and on-screen chemistry.

Why Did Thousands Petition Netflix to Cancel It?

A CitizenGo petition accused the series of disrespecting Christianity through its depiction of Catholic schoolgirls, sexuality and satanic imagery. By 13 November, the campaign had reportedly gathered approximately 84,000 signatures, approaching its target of 100,000.

Why A Petition To Cancel ‘The Body’ Just Hit 90,000 Signatures via @forbes https://t.co/4s41UwvOp1 pic.twitter.com/EEraix1d4x — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) November 14, 2026

Critics objected to what they considered the exploitation of Christian beliefs for entertainment. However, Shephard explained that the series examines institutions that manipulate faith while recognising the importance of religious belief to individuals.

Why Are Viewers Obsessed With the Sapphic Drama?

Fans have praised the series for its sapphic representation, unpredictable plot and combination of supernatural horror with teenage romance. One X commenter celebrated how audition clips and the trailer had generated a devoted fanbase before the premiere.

The show's nostalgic 2000s setting adds to its appeal, with music from Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson and Kylie Minogue. Its mixture of queer relationships, dark humour and unsettling religious imagery distinguishes it from conventional coming-of-age dramas.

Will The Body Return for Season 2?

Following its reported global chart success, viewers have expressed growing confidence that Netflix will renew the sapphic thriller. A separate petition supporting Season 2 has also emerged, reflecting enthusiasm for the characters and unresolved storylines.

Shephard previously revealed that she and co-showrunner Gina Gammell had ideas for continuing the series. However, Netflix has not officially announced a second season, meaning its future remains uncertain despite the show's popularity.