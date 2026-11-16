Netflix could have a major streaming hit on its hands with its upcoming live-action Gundam movie, bringing together one of Hollywood's most recognisable actresses and one of the biggest franchises in anime history.

Starring Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, the upcoming sci-fi space opera has the ingredients to become one of the platform's biggest releases ever, even though it does not yet have an official premiere date. The film is based on Mobile Suit Gundam, the legendary Japanese mecha franchise that began in 1979 and has since developed a massive international following.

The combination could prove particularly interesting given the franchise's established male fanbase and Sweeney's considerable popularity among mainstream audiences. Netflix is effectively bringing two different audiences together, giving the adaptation a potentially enormous reach beyond traditional anime fans.

Gundam's Massive Fanbase Meets Sydney Sweeney

The Gundam franchise is no stranger to commercial success. Backed by Japanese entertainment giant Bandai Namco, the property generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually through merchandise, media, and other sales.

However, Netflix's adaptation represents a significant departure from what longtime fans are accustomed to. While the franchise has primarily expanded through animated productions, model kits, and collectibles, the upcoming project will bring its universe to life through a big-budget live-action film.

Sweeney will play a mech pilot caught in an intense rivalry between opposing factions. Her involvement could help introduce the franchise to viewers who might otherwise have little interest in giant robot battles.

The actress has become one of Hollywood's most recognisable young stars, and her presence at the centre of the film gives Netflix a familiar face to build its promotional campaign around. Meanwhile, the franchise's enormous existing following provides an audience that already has a reason to tune in.

The cast also includes Noah Centineo, who plays a rival mech pilot, alongside Better Call Saul actor Michael Mando and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs.

Centineo previously described the project as a 'big action romance space movie' and compared its central relationship to a 'non-Shakespearean Romeo and Juliet in space' during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

That description suggests the film will offer more than spectacular battles between enormous machines, with romance and human conflict playing important roles.

Can Netflix Turn Gundam Into Its Next Streaming Sensation?

There is already a successful example of how an animated film can dominate Netflix's charts. KPop Demon Hunters remained on the platform's global Top 10 list for an extraordinary period, demonstrating the potential for an original-feeling entertainment property to develop a massive international audience.

Gundam could follow a similar path, although its live-action format and more established science-fiction audience make the comparison difficult.

Filming wrapped on 21 July 2026, and the movie is now in post-production, with a 2027 premiere expected. Director Jim Mickle is overseeing the project.

Ultimately, Sweeney's star power could attract casual viewers, while the established Gundam community provides a substantial built-in audience. Whether those two groups embrace the same film remains to be seen.

For Netflix, however, the potential reward is enormous. A successful adaptation could turn Gundam into a major live-action franchise and give the streaming giant another property capable of attracting audiences around the world.