Rihanna has denied a feud with EJ Johnson, saying there is 'no beef' after her one-word comment on a video of him in Paris was interpreted as a dig. Speaking outside Los Angeles venue Celine on Saturday, 14 November, the singer said she had 'just felt bad for him'.

She also said Johnson deserved the chance to appear in a future Savage x Fenty show. The exchange followed weeks of online speculation over whether Rihanna's brief comment was a response to Johnson's criticism of her at Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna Explains Her Comment About EJ Johnson

Asked about the remark, Rihanna explained that it was not intended as a jibe. She also said Johnson 'deserves to' walk in a Savage x Fenty show. The brand, founded by Rihanna, is known for its lingerie and runway presentations, but no appearance by Johnson has been announced.

The original comment was posted beneath a video that appeared to show Johnson being stopped from entering a Paris hotel. Rihanna wrote 'damn', and some viewers interpreted the word as a sarcastic response to his earlier remarks about her arrival at a Dior show.

Johnson, the child of basketball legend Magic Johnson, is a television personality who appeared on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. The dispute gained attention through the online exchange, but Rihanna did not give further details about the hotel incident when asked in Los Angeles.

The reason Johnson was stopped from entering the hotel has not been established in the information available. Nor has his account of the Dior show delay been independently confirmed by the organisers. His claim remains his own account.

What EJ Johnson Said About the Dior Show

The speculation began after Johnson posted an Instagram video about Dior's Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. He said Rihanna's arrival had delayed the event by an hour. 'We didn't care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,' he said.

The comment set up the sequence that followed: Johnson's criticism, the hotel video and Rihanna's brief reply. The one-word response was widely read as shade, but her latest explanation offers a different account of what she meant. She did not say whether she had contacted Johnson directly.

Rihanna was also asked about her next album, but gave no indication of a release date. In an October Fenty Beauty TikTok livestream, she reportedly said she had approximately 170 songs in a music vault. The figure has been reported as an estimate, rather than a confirmed track listing, and she did not identify which songs might be released.

Rihanna Leaves Album Questions Open

Her last studio album, Anti, was released in January 2016. Since then, she has released individual songs, including contributions to the soundtracks for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Smurfs. A$AP Rocky has previously said she is working on new music, but no album date has been announced.

Rihanna has also focused on her Fenty beauty business and raising her three children with A$AP Rocky. In July, she made a surprise appearance at Jay-Z's concert at Yankee Stadium, marking her first stage performance since headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. The album question remains unanswered.