Donald Gibb, the actor best known for playing bellowing frat boy Frederick Aloysius 'Ogre' Palowaski in Revenge of the Nerds, has died at the age of 71, his family confirmed in a statement released in the United States on Friday. The cause of death has not been disclosed, and no official medical details have been made public.

Gibb's death follows a career that threaded its way through some of the most recognisable cult films and television shows of the 1980s and 1990s. To many viewers, he was the hulking comic menace yelling 'Nerds!' in Jeff Kanew's 1984 college comedy. To others, he was Ray Jackson, the bruising brawler opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1988 martial arts film Bloodsport. His death also comes just months after fellow Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine died on 23 February, also aged 71, a coincidence that has not gone unnoticed by fans of the franchise.

Donald Gibb, best known for playing "Ogre" in the "Revenge of the Nerds," has died at 71 💔🙏



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How Did Donald Gibb Die?

The question many fans are asking is simple: how did Donald Gibb die? At this stage, the honest answer is that nobody outside his immediate circle knows for certain.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Gibb's family chose to focus on his life rather than any medical details. 'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Gibb — a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and actor. Donald loved the Lord, his family, his friends and his fans with all his heart,' they wrote.

Read more 10 Photos of Donald Gibb After 'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Dies at 71 Following Health Issues 10 Photos of Donald Gibb After 'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Dies at 71 Following Health Issues

They went on to describe him as a man whose 'strength, generosity and spirit' would be remembered both by those who knew him personally and 'the many fans whose lives he touched over the years.' That is as far as the family has gone: no reference to illness, no mention of an accident and no timeline for when further information might be shared.

In the absence of specifics, speculation has inevitably begun to bubble up online. It is worth stating plainly that nothing about Gibb's cause of death has been confirmed, so any claims circulating on social media or fan forums should be taken with a considerable grain of salt until an official document or statement emerges.

What is clear is the impact he left behind. At 6ft 4in, with a wrestler's build and a surprisingly light comedic touch, Gibb went from college athlete to one of Hollywood's most distinctive character actors. That physical presence became his calling card, but the tributes from his family suggest a much softer core than his screen personas would suggest.

Gibb's Rise From Football to Cult Cinema

Gibb's path to film and television was not the usual drama school trajectory. Born on 4 August 1954 in New York City, he spent most of his formative years in California. Sport was his first serious pursuit. He attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship before transferring to the University of San Diego, where he switched codes and played American football.

According to his IMDb biography, he made it as far as a roster spot with the San Diego Chargers, a step away from the NFL spotlight, before pivoting into acting. That detour matters, because it explains so much of what made Gibb stand out on screen: the athletic heft and the way he inhabited fighters and enforcers without ever quite losing the glint of mischief in his eye.

By the time Revenge of the Nerds reached cinemas in 1984, Gibb had already landed roles in Conan the Barbarian and the comedy Meatballs Part II. Ogre changed everything. The role was hardly nuanced, but his full-throated delivery of that one-word battle cry, 'Nerds!', turned him into a minor pop-culture landmark. He returned as Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise in 1987 and again in the 1994 TV film Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, proof that audiences had not tired of the character.

If Bloodsport made him familiar, it also broadened his appeal. As Ray Jackson, he played the wild foil to Van Damme's focused Frank Dux, adding a rough warmth to a film otherwise built around stoic martial arts mythology. He reprised the role in Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite in 1996.

Television, too, proved welcoming. Gibb appeared in some of the era's biggest shows, from Magnum, P.I. in 1982 and MacGyver in 1991, to Cheers in 1992, The X-Files in 1993 and Seinfeld in 1995. For six seasons, he also played Leslie 'Dr. Death' Krunchner on the HBO sitcom 1st & Ten, a role that allowed him to lean fully into his sporting background.

Later film credits included Jocks in 1986, the family sequel Magic Kid 2 in 1994 and a small part in the Will Smith blockbuster Hancock in 2008. It is an eclectic list, and it illustrates the kind of career that rarely gets top billing but quietly shapes the texture of popular entertainment.

The announcement of Gibb's death closes that body of work without fully explaining its final chapter. Fans will want details, and in time his family or representatives may provide them. Until then, the only verified facts are his age, his death and the memories of a performer whose booming presence proved far more durable than many expected when he first lumbered onto the screen, shouting at 'nerds.'