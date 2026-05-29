NASCAR has suspended 35-year-old Evanna Howell indefinitely following her arrest in connection with an alleged violent incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway in which a 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a golf cart and suffered a severe injury.

Howell, a senior account manager with 23XI Racing, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury after the incident on 23 May in Concord, North Carolina.

Alleged Golf Cart Assault at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The incident is reported to have taken place at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, 23 May at Charlotte Motor Speedway during a busy race weekend. According to police reports cited by WCNC, Howell allegedly used a golf cart to intentionally strike a 77-year-old man at the venue.

The victim sustained a 'severe laceration', according to the report, and required medical attention following the collision. Authorities have not yet released details on what led up to the confrontation, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Charlotte Motor Speedway was hosting major NASCAR events at the time, including the Coca-Cola 600 weekend activities, drawing large crowds of teams, staff, and spectators.

Read more 75-Year-Old Indiana Woman Dies After Fight With Tim Hortons Employee Over Drive-Thru Order 75-Year-Old Indiana Woman Dies After Fight With Tim Hortons Employee Over Drive-Thru Order

Arrest and Charge Details in Cabarrus County

Cabarrus County court records confirm that Howell, aged 35, was arrested on the same day as the incident. She has been formally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, causing serious injury.

Following her arrest, Howell was held in custody at Cabarrus County jail before being released on 26 May after posting a $125,000 bond (roughly £18,600). Court documents indicate she is scheduled to return to court on 16 June as proceedings continue.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any additional information about potential witnesses or evidence gathered at the scene.

NASCAR Issues Indefinite Suspension

NASCAR confirmed Howell's suspension in its weekly penalty report issued on 27 May. The governing body stated that she has been suspended indefinitely for 'behavioural' reasons, without providing further public details.

Several penalties have been issued following this past weekend's action at Charlotte Motor Speedway. pic.twitter.com/P0H85e35rO — NASCAR Communications (@NASCAR_Comms) May 27, 2026

The suspension means Howell is currently barred from participating in any NASCAR-sanctioned activities while the matter is reviewed. NASCAR has not commented further on whether the disciplinary action is linked directly to the criminal allegations, but the timing follows her arrest and charge.

23XI Racing Employee Under Scrutiny

Evanna Howell is listed as a senior account manager for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. She has reportedly been with the organisation since 2021.

23XI Racing fields three full-time Cup Series entries driven by Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst. The team has not issued a public statement regarding Howell's arrest or NASCAR's suspension.

The incident has placed additional attention on the organisation during a high-profile race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where all three drivers competed in the Coca-Cola 600 events.

Ongoing Legal and Disciplinary Process

The case remains active in Cabarrus County, with Howell due back in court on 16 June. Authorities have not confirmed any motive or further details regarding the altercation at the motorsport venue.

NASCAR's indefinite suspension remains in place pending the outcome of the legal process and any internal review. No timeline has been given for when a final disciplinary decision may be reached.