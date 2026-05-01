Outlaw country artist David Allan Coe died at 86, leaving a legacy of fearless individuality and musical authenticity behind.

David Allan Coe passed away on 29 April at around 5 p.m., his representative told People. 'David was a Country Music treasure and loved his fans,' the rep said. 'Most importantly, he was a true outlaw and A great singer, songwriter, and performer.'

Coe is survived by his wife, Kimberly Hastings, daughter Shelli, and four children with ex-wife Jody Lynn: Tyler, Tanya, Shyanne, and Carson. The cause of Coe's death remains undisclosed.

Kimberly Hastings confirmed the news on Wednesday, in a statement to Rolling Stone. 'My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I'll never forget him and I don't want anyone else to ever forget him either,' she wrote.

David Allan Coe's Legacy as an Outlaw Country Music Icon

Coe's career was famously marked by his role in the 1970s outlaw country movement, attracting intense public scrutiny for his behaviour and lyrical choices. His songs often featured explicit content and inflammatory themes, which solidified his polarising public reputation.

He remained musically prolific up until the early 2000s, releasing 40 albums in total. Once Upon a Rhyme, Longhaired Redneck, and Human Emotions showcased his contribution to the genre, along with peak hits like 'You Never Even Called Me by My Name' and 'Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.'

Controversy Surrounding Allegedly Racist Songs

His notoriety stemmed from his unapologetic use of racist and derogatory slurs in his lyrics. Critics condemned these songs as hate speech, but Coe defended his work as a form of artistic expression, often claiming his songwriting reflected personal experiences or cultural perspectives rather than genuine bigotry.

'They couldn't call me a racist or White supremacist because that wasn't true,' he told Country Standard Time in 2000. 'I've got a Black drummer who's married to a White chick. I've got [Black former heavyweight boxing champion] Leon Spinks pictures all over my bus, pictures he took with my family... I'm the farthest thing from a White supremacist that anybody could ever be.'

Coe's Later Career and Legal Troubles

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Beyond his musical contributions, Coe's latter years were marked by legal troubles. In 2015, he entered a guilty plea for obstructing the IRS in its efforts to collect unpaid taxes.

The legal dispute escalated in 2016 when a court ordered the musician to pay nearly £720,000 ($980,000), after he pleaded guilty to one count of impeding and obstructing the administration of tax laws.

The artist's methods for managing his finances drew the attention of federal investigators, as he reportedly insisted on being paid in cash for concert appearances. During this period, he even refused to accept $50 bills, reportedly because 'he believed they were bad luck and would not gamble with them,' according to the New York Post.

'I don't make one cent off my songs that I wrote,' Coe admitted to Country Standard Time. 'That was all taken away in bankruptcy proceedings. All the songs on the X-rated albums were sold. I don't own that stuff anymore. I have nothing to do with that stuff. They have to give me credit as the songwriter, but I don't make one cent.'

Coe was sentenced to three years' probation in 2016 in connection with the conviction, ending in June 2019. In September 2021, Kimberly Hastings confirmed Coe was hospitalised with Covid-19. He rarely appeared in public after 2019, his last year of stage performances.