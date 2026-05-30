The hockey world has been left in shock following the death of Claude Lemieux. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the four-time Stanley Cup champion died by suicide on 28 May 2026. He was 60.

His death was confirmed after authorities responded to a call at a furniture company showroom in Lake Park, Florida, soon after 3 am. The shock surrounding his passing was deepened by the circumstances of his final days.

Tragic Discovery at Florida Warehouse

Lemieux was found dead by one of his adult sons at the rear warehouse of the family's furniture business, according to authorities. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death as suicide.

His final public appearance came just three days earlier, when he carried the ceremonial torch at the Montreal Canadiens' Bell Centre during their Eastern Conference Final playoff game. The timing has left the hockey world particularly devastated, given the contrast between that public moment and his death days later.

Friends Describe Personal Struggles

Colombe Lacroix, a close family friend, revealed that Lemieux had been going through a difficult time and was depressed in the weeks before his death. The NHL Alumni Association confirmed his passing, with the Quebec native having received a standing ovation at Montreal's Bell Centre shortly before he died.

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60.



Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Claude was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft and would make his NHL debut just a few months later… pic.twitter.com/iohlATU6qz — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 28, 2026

Stanley Cup Champion Career Highlights

Lemieux won four Stanley Cups during his 21-season career — with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986, the New Jersey Devils in 1995, the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, and the New Jersey Devils again in 2000. His playoff performances earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1996 as the most valuable player of the playoffs, according to NHL records.

Born in Buckingham, Quebec on 16 July 1965, Lemieux was selected in the 1983 NHL draft and built a career totalling 378 goals, 1,091 points and 1,247 penalty minutes across six teams, per league statistics. His death at 60 marks the end of one of hockey's most decorated careers.

Career Legacy

His physical, combative style made him one of the most polarising figures of the 1990s NHL rivalries. His nickname 'Pepe', used by teammates and opponents alike, reflected the grudging affection even rivals held for him despite his reputation as an antagonist on the ice.

Claude Lemieux hit on Kris Draper (1996 Playoffs - CBC Feed) - The Hit That Started Hockey's Most Violent Rivalry - The Colorado Avalanche could have used someone like Lemieux in this year's playoff run#ClaudeLemieux #KrisDraper #ColoradoAvalanchehttps://t.co/3d3XUYAD10 — Occam Was Right (@OccamWasRight) May 28, 2026

Hockey World Responds

The NHL Alumni Association confirmed his death before authorities released further details. His passing has prompted renewed discussion about mental health support for retired professional athletes.

Former teammate Joe Sakic said: 'We are devastated to learn of Claude's passing. Pepe was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way.' NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league 'mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history.'

Tributes From Former Rivals

Darren McCarty, Lemieux's former on-ice rival from the Devils-Red Wings rivalry of the 1990s, shared an emotional tribute, describing how their on-ice grudge evolved into a genuine friendship. His son Brendan, who played seven seasons professionally in the NHL, posted a tribute on social media that drew a wide response from fans and former players.

Thousands of comments have flooded social media platforms expressing condolences, with many fans remembering the complex legacy of the Stanley Cup champion who became one of hockey's most memorable figures.

Family Legacy and Personal Life

Claude Lemieux is survived by his wife Deborah and four children: Claudia, Michael, Christopher, and former NHL forward Brendan Lemieux.

Deborah Lemieux and the rest of the family have kept a low profile since his death. No official family statement has been released beyond Brendan's Instagram tribute. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has not announced any further investigation.

Hockey fans worldwide continue to mourn the loss of Claude Lemieux, the controversial figure who became one of the most accomplished playoff performers in NHL history. The hockey world collectively remembers a player whose fierce competitiveness defined an era of NHL rivalries.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (UK) or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 (US).