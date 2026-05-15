The French-born singer and actress Claudine Longet has died at the age of 84 in Aspen, Colorado. Once a darling of the 1960s entertainment scene, her glittering life was permanently derailed by a violent 1976 incident involving her lover, Olympic skier Spider Sabich.

While the world watched a courtroom drama unfold, a single gunshot transformed a pop icon into one of the most polarising figures in Hollywood history.

Family Tributes to the Late Star

Bryan Longet, her nephew, verified her passing through a social media post. He depicted the late star as an individual whose grace, charm, and skill would persist through the songs, images, and affection she left for others to cherish.

He added that she was 'incredibly special' to the family and mentioned he would always remain her 'number one fan.' No additional information regarding the circumstances of her passing has been made available.

From the Folies Bergère to Hollywood Fame

Longet, who was born in Paris in 1942, started out dancing for the Folies Bergère revue in Las Vegas, the same city where she first encountered Andy Williams in 1960. They tied the knot the following year and raised three children together before their 1975 divorce.

While married, she established herself in the music and television industries, landing roles on 1960s hits like 'Hogan's Heroes,' 'McHale's Navy,' and 'Love, American Style.' She was also a frequent guest on Williams' variety programmes and festive specials.

Her musical career flourished with albums such as 'Claudine' and 'The Look of Love', earning her recognition for a gentle singing voice and her renditions of tracks by groups like the Beatles.

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The Fatal Shooting in Aspen

Longet's reputation underwent a massive transformation following her romance with Olympic skier Spider Sabich, whom she originally met at a 1972 celebrity ski tournament. The pair eventually moved in together in Aspen, Colorado.

On 21 March 1976, Sabich was killed by a gunshot in the bathroom of their shared home. According to Deadline, Longet maintained the incident was a mishap, asserting that the weapon fired while Sabich was demonstrating its use.

The 31-year-old athlete was hit once in the stomach and passed away en route to the infirmary with Longet at his side. Accounts from that period indicated friction between the couple, featuring allegations that Sabich had planned to request she vacate the property just before the tragedy occurred.

A Controversial Conviction and Public Outcry

Authorities originally charged Longet with reckless manslaughter, though she was ultimately found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in January 1977. Her sentence involved 30 days in custody, a two-year probationary period, and a $250 (£187) fine.

This verdict ignited extensive public backlash and essentially brought her time in the entertainment industry to a close.

Life in the Shadow of the Trial

Throughout the legal proceedings, Andy Williams took the stand to testify on her behalf, backing her claim that the weapon was fired by accident. Nevertheless, a great deal of public doubt persisted, as the trial became one of the era's most debated celebrity scandals.

In the wake of the court case, Longet retreated from the spotlight and eventually wed her lawyer, Ronald Austin, living out her later years away from the cameras.