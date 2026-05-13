Jason Collins, NBA Cares Ambassador and former NBA player, has passed away at 47.

Collins died after a hard-fought battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. NBA confirmed the news, sharing statements from Collins' family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

'Jason Collins' impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,' Silver stated. 'Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.'

Collins' family confirmed his glioblastoma diagnosis, something he disclosed last year. 'We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly,' they said.

Jason Collins Confirmed His Cancer Diagnosis

Collins revealed last December that he had Stage 4 cancer and that 'it came on incredibly fast.' 'What makes glioblastoma so dangerous is that it grows within a very finite, contained space -- the skull -- and it's very aggressive and can expand,' he shared via ESPN.

He said he took pride in having the right people in his life, people who always looked out for his best interest. They were the first to know about his decision to come out in 2013, the first active gay basketball player.

'I wasn't worried it would leak before the story came out, because I trusted the people I told. And guess what? Nothing leaked,' he said. 'I got to tell my own story, the way I wanted to. Your life is so much better when you just show up as your true self, unafraid to be your true self, in public or private.'

A Lasting Legacy as an LGBTQ+ Advocate

His announcement in 2013 was widely reported across sports and mainstream media, described at the time as a historic moment for professional athletics, resulting in overwhelming support from teammates, league officials, and national outlets.

Collins' professional basketball career spanned 13 NBA seasons after he was selected in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft and joined the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets. He went on to play with five other teams across the league as centre and power forward, often tasked to guard top players.

Collins' Message to Supporters and Detractors

Read more How Did Jason Collins, NBA's First Openly Gay Player, Die? Net Worth, Husband and Life Beyond Basketball How Did Jason Collins, NBA's First Openly Gay Player, Die? Net Worth, Husband and Life Beyond Basketball

Collins was known for his formidable defence, but he has transcended that legacy as a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion, equality, and mental health awareness.

'My message to other athletes, period, is just be yourself,' Collins told the New York Times in 2014, when he joined the Nets. 'Never be afraid or ashamed or have any fear to be your true authentic self.'

Collins saw the backlash as an opportunity to bring awareness that leads to acceptance.

'They might start off on one end of the spectrum as far as not being supportive and being homophobic,' he said in a statement. 'But then over time of having more exposure and more education, then they become an ally and next thing you know they're at the Pride parade celebrating.'

Collins is survived by his husband, Brunson Green; his parents; and his brother, Jarron Collins, who spent most of his 10-season NBA career with the Utah Jazz.