A new safety ranking has named Boston the safest US city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking fresh interest among travelling supporters planning their tournament trips after President Donald Trump threatened to relocate matches over safety concerns.

The study, published by Football Ground Guide, reveals Boston's Safety Index score of 60.1, placing it ahead of all other host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Safety Index Reveals Boston as 2026 World Cup Safety Leader

Joseph Mabin, Kansas City Deputy Chief of Police, told the House Homeland Security Committee on 24 February 2026 that coordination problems could affect fan safety across host cities. Local representatives from 16 host municipalities recently cautioned Congress about inadequate security preparations and logistical challenges.

Ray Martinez, Chief Operating Officer of the Miami World Cup Host Committee, warned that without the roughly $70 million (£55 million) in federal funds that Miami has applied for, the end of March would mark a 'drop dead date' to start cancelling plans due to inadequate security.

This development is particularly significant given President Trump's earlier threats to relocate World Cup matches away from Boston. The president had suggested moving games from the city after calling it 'dangerous' in public statements on 14 October 2025.

Boston Safety Concerns Addressed by New Data

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated on 20 May 2026 that 'ICE and HSI will be out there every day, fighting against counterfeit tickets, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and counterfeit products, working hand-in-hand along with CBP along the way.'

FIFA has stated that the US government will determine whether host cities remain safe enough to keep their scheduled matches. A FIFA spokesperson said: 'Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide. Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety. We hope every one of our 16 Host Cities will be ready to host and fulfil all necessary requirements successfully.' The organisation stopped short of directly addressing Trump's threats regarding Boston.

The safety debate has intensified following Trump's October 2025 announcement threatening to move games from the city that will host seven matches. Officials in Massachusetts have since announced public safety initiatives to prepare for the tournament.

Tourism data shows Boston searches increased by 3,645 per cent following the FIFA 2026 World Cup group stage draw in December 2025. This represents the biggest jump among all host cities globally.

Stadium Security and Traffic Preparedness Tested Ahead of Tournament

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will host seven World Cup matches during June and July 2026, making it one of the tournament's key venues. Mike Loynd, CEO of Boston 26, said at a press conference at City Hall Plaza on 20 April 2026 that 'the stadium certainly wants to make sure that the experience is very much like it is for Patriots games,' and outlined fan festival plans with free entry, daily match viewing, and an emphasis on local participation.

Crime data rankings show Gillette Stadium positioned as the second-safest venue among all US World Cup stadiums. Over 500 million ticket requests were submitted during the 33-day random selection draw sales period, setting a record-breaking figure.

A separate Geotab analysis has ranked all 16 host cities on traffic preparedness and resilience for the summer tournament, examining congestion patterns and infrastructure capacity across North American venues. Governor Maura Healey discussed comprehensive security preparations at a press conference in Massachusetts in March 2026.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.