Nick Frost has revealed how he approached Hagrid's iconic 'Harry, yer a wizard' line for HBO's new Harry Potter series. Rather than settle on a single delivery, the actor tried a range of performances and left director Mark Mylod to choose the version used in the finished scene. The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO on 25 December 2026.

Hagrid's revelation changes Harry's understanding of himself and the world around him. The exchange is one of the first novel's defining scenes.

Nick Frost Let the Director Choose Hagrid's Famous Line

Speaking to the official Harry Potter website, Frost said he avoided repeating the line because he wanted it to sound natural rather than forced. He tried a range of deliveries, from a more emphatic version to a quieter one, with several variations in between, before leaving the choice to Mylod.

Frost said he handed the final decision to Mylod, explaining that self-doubt can undermine a performance. The approach gave the director room to decide what best suited the scene, rather than having Frost settle on a single reading too early.

Frost also described a moment during filming at the Hut-on-the-Rock that strengthened his confidence in Dominic McLaughlin, who plays Harry. Watching the young actor read the Hogwarts letter on a monitor, Frost waited until the take ended before telling Mylod: 'That's Harry Potter.'

The New Hagrid Draws on Personal Memories, Not Imitation

Frost's interpretation is shaped by more than the original films. In a June 2025 interview with Collider, he said he was conscious of Robbie Coltrane's acclaimed portrayal but would not attempt to imitate it. Frost explained that actors are cast to bring something of their own to a role while remaining respectful of the subject matter.

In the official interview, Frost named John Coffey from The Green Mile as one influence. He described Coffey as a dangerous but vulnerable figure, essentially a big child capable of being hurt. That balance also informs his view of Hagrid, a half-giant whose warmth does not remove his capacity for violence when Harry is threatened.

A second influence came from Frost's childhood holidays in Wales with his uncle Emy. He recalled following his uncle through the woods, listening to stories, visiting dens he had built and watching him keep a chick warm in his pocket. Frost said those memories of his uncle's warmth, imagination and ability to make ordinary experiences feel magical helped shape his portrayal of Hagrid.

The actor also discussed the physical comedy built into the role. He said Hagrid's size makes him clumsy, leading him to bump his head or walk into objects and sometimes apologise to furniture he has nudged. His costume presents a less charming challenge. Frost said the wool coat weighs 50 pounds (about 23 kilograms) and becomes particularly uncomfortable when filming in hot weather.

The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will contain eight episodes. Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, alongside Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.