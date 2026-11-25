Cities around the world are bringing Hogwarts to life this Christmas, with Harry Potter-themed light displays, giant festive trees and immersive attractions appearing in major destinations. From London's illuminated streets to festive installations in Manila and Munich, the Wizarding World is becoming part of this year's holiday celebrations.

The growing festivities come ahead of the highly anticipated HBO adaptation, which is set to bring the beloved magical world back to television screens on Christmas Day. As excitement builds around the new series, fans are finding more ways to experience the magic beyond the screen.

London Streets Glow With Hogwarts Christmas Magic

London's West End is among the places embracing the Harry Potter festivities, with Oxford Street partnering with HBO Max to transform its Christmas celebrations into a Wizarding World experience.

Oxford Street's 2026 Christmas display features illuminated decorations representing the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The display was officially illuminated on 9 November, with thousands of people gathering to participate in a mass Lumos spell.

The gathering also secured a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people casting a magic spell simultaneously. Visitors were treated to an exclusive preview of the upcoming HBO series during the celebrations.

The magic extends to nearby Hanover Square, where a separate Christmas tree inspired by the Great Hall has been installed. Featuring decorations representing the four Hogwarts houses, the tree has a Sorting Hat as its topper and hosts a snowfall show every 30 minutes during scheduled hours. It will remain in place until 5 January 2027.

Harry Potter Joins Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

Across the Atlantic, Harry Potter is also joining one of America's biggest Thanksgiving traditions.

Macy's has announced a new float called 'Hogwarts Holiday' for its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, scheduled for 26 November in New York City. Created in partnership with HBO, the float brings the Wizarding World into the annual Thanksgiving celebration.

The addition places the Wizarding World among the entertainment properties featured in this year's parade, which will also introduce several other new floats and balloons.

The parade's centennial edition will air on NBC and Telemundo and stream on Peacock.

Manila Brings the Great Hall to Its Christmas Festival

The Philippines is also joining the celebrations, with HBO Max bringing a Harry Potter-themed experience to the Festival of Lights at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

Running from 26 November 2026 to 6 January 2027, the attraction will feature a 45-foot Christmas tree inspired by the Great Hall, alongside festive installations representing the four Hogwarts houses.

Visitors can also expect a nightly projection show celebrating the upcoming HBO Original series. The installation brings one of the most recognisable settings from the Wizarding World into one of Makati's popular Christmas destinations.

Munich to Host the World's First Harry Potter Christmas Market

Meanwhile, Germany is preparing a festive experience dedicated entirely to the franchise.

Munich will host what organisers describe as the world's first Harry Potter Christmas market at Praterinsel from 28 November to 6 December.

Organised by HBO Max, the market will be designed around the new television series, allowing visitors to experience a Hogwarts-inspired festive setting. The attraction is part of the city's wider Christmas market programme.

Harry Potter Magic Lights Up the Skies With Drone Shows

Beyond traditional Christmas decorations, the franchise is also taking to the skies through the DroneArt Show: Harry Potter.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever, the open-air spectacle uses 1,200 synchronised illuminated drones to recreate memorable moments from the films.

The show made its world premiere in Los Angeles on 13 June, with additional performances planned across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe as part of the franchise's 25 Years of Magic celebration.

HBO's Harry Potter Series Set for Christmas Premiere

The growing number of Wizarding World-themed attractions comes as HBO prepares to bring its television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's bestselling books to screens.

Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first season will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to debut on 25 December 2026.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

With cities bringing Hogwarts-inspired experiences into their Christmas celebrations, the upcoming adaptation is already giving fans new ways to revisit the magical world ahead of its television return.