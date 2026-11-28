Melania Trump appeared 'slightly isolated' as she followed Donald Trump into his Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, according to body language expert Judi James. Video showed the First Lady walking behind the president and a group of guests into the club's ballroom in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday 26 November.

James told The Irish Star that the arrangement looked unusual, but the footage does not establish that anything was wrong between the couple. Her comments concern what can be seen in the clips, not the Trumps' private feelings.

The dinner brought together members of the president's team and other guests. A video shared on X showed Trump entering the ballroom amid a group, while Melania followed behind. James said her reading centred on the space between the couple, rather than evidence of a disagreement.

Melania Trump's Entrance Under the Body Language Lens

'Trump usually seems to enjoy a more regal entrance when he's hosting a huge bash, which means arriving beside or hand-in-hand with the first lady,' James said. She added that the couple might be expected to arrive together, although most hosts would already be greeting guests.

POTUS and FLOTUS Melania at Mar-a-Lago tonight with the Trump family and Viktor Knavs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BPv641NA4M — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 27, 2026

Instead, James described the president as 'striding in like the powerful, presidential alpha', followed by family members, with Melania behind them and 'surrounded by space'. She noted that royal couples may host separately, but are usually assigned guests to welcome.

'Melania looks slightly isolated here though, especially as there is no Barron to walk her in,' James said. She compared the scene with Melania's lower-profile appearances early in Trump's first term.

The footage does not show why the couple entered in that order, or what happened before they reached the ballroom. James's remarks are an expert's interpretation of a brief clip, not confirmation of how Melania felt. The video captures a moment, not the wider evening.

What the Ballroom Footage Shows

A second clip showed the president walking beside the tables and applauding guests, who were standing behind their seats. Melania was seen speaking to someone off camera. She did not appear to look up as her husband moved away to greet people around the room.

James said Trump seemed in good spirits, while Melania appeared to be 'working the room behind him'. Their positions left them 'standing back-to-back with a space between them', she said. The description refers to what the video showed, but does not establish tension or explain why they were apart.

James also pointed to Melania's high heels, saying a partner's arm or hand might be helpful. 'Most A-list women in similar shoes would tend to expect' that support, she told the newspaper. The footage cannot show whether Melania wanted or needed assistance, and it offers no indication that she asked for it.

Thanksgiving Calls Offer Context, Not an Explanation

Earlier on Thursday, the Trumps took part in Thanksgiving calls with US service members overseas. Melania sat beside her husband. When the president invited questions for her, the operator replied, 'Mr President, I don't think we have any questions right now.' Trump then praised her work on reuniting Russian and Ukrainian foster families.

The exchange provides context about the couple's Thanksgiving appearances, but does not explain the ballroom footage. The clips show where they stood and how they moved.

They do not reveal whether the distance was deliberate, practical or incidental. Body language analysis is subjective, and the footage alone cannot settle what either person was thinking.