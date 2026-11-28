Singer Jelly Roll, 41, described himself as a 'whole different human' in a January 2026 interview with Extra. Earlier that month, Men's Health documented his weight loss of approximately 275 pounds (125kg), with the singer saying he achieved his transformation without relying on GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic.

Men's Health later clarified that the singer had briefly tried an unspecified weight-loss medication early in his journey but stopped after two weeks.

The singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, had struggled with obesity since childhood. At his heaviest, he weighed around 550 pounds (249kg) and said he consumed an estimated 6,000 calories a day and felt physically close to death.

He began making substantial lifestyle changes around December 2022, initially addressing his mental health before intensifying his exercise routine in early 2024.

Jelly Roll Addressed His Mental Health Before Increasing Exercise

DeFord publicly pledged to 'conquer the demon' of his weight. Rather than focusing exclusively on diet and exercise, he worked with mental health professionals and received support from a medical team, a chef and a sports nutritionist.

Initially unable to walk a single mile (1.6km), the singer gradually increased his daily walking distance and step count. As his fitness improved, he incorporated boxing, push-ups and running up arena stairs into his routine.

In April 2024, a month before taking part in the 2 Bears 5K, DeFord was already reporting considerable progress. Speaking to People about his training, he outlined his weight loss and exercise schedule.

'I'm probably down 70-something pounds,' he told the magazine.

'I've been really kicking a--, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week.

'I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now.'

His training schedule involved walking approximately 3.2 to 4.8km on exercise days.

Jelly Roll Lost More Weight During His Tour

In May 2024, DeFord completed the 2 Bears 5K (3.1 miles) alongside Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

The singer had already told People he intended to lose more weight.

'I feel really good,' he told the magazine. 'I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds].

'If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour.'

During his four-month Beautifully Broken tour later that year, DeFord reportedly shed a further 60 to 70 pounds (27 to 32kg), bringing his overall weight loss to more than 100 pounds (45kg).

The singer continued to document his transformation publicly, sharing updates with fans on social media as he progressed towards his weight-loss goals.

Jelly Roll Reached His Magazine Goal but Faced a Setback

By April 2025, DeFord weighed approximately 357 pounds (162kg), nearly 200 pounds (91kg) below his starting weight. He had also set his sights on a magazine cover.

He had outlined that ambition in December 2024 on his then-wife Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast.

'I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal.'

He added, 'I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.'

DeFord appeared on the cover of Men's Health in January 2026, ahead of his self-imposed deadline. In April 2026, however, he revealed that he had regained approximately 12 pounds (5.4kg) following a setback over the holidays and a collarbone injury. He subsequently returned to his weight-loss routine.

In May 2026, DeFord revealed that he had lost nearly 300 pounds (136kg) from his highest weight. On 26 August, while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he reiterated that his transformation had been achieved through diet and exercise.