Steven Hack had hoped to return to Scrubs just six months before he died, aged 68. The actor, who also appeared in American Horror Story, shared his hopes after meeting the medical comedy's creator, Bill Lawrence.

Hack died at his home in Los Angeles on 19 November. Interact Theatre Company, which he helped establish in 1989, announced his death on 21 November, saying it followed a 'sudden and unexpected cardiac event'.

A death certificate obtained by People subsequently identified the cause of death as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Hack was also known for his stage work, including five years with the original Broadway production of Cats.

Steven Hack Hoped To Return to Scrubs

In May, Hack shared his hopes of returning to Scrubs in an Instagram post after meeting Lawrence at an event for the creator's comedy series Rooster, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Hack played Dr Fred Bobb in the first season of the original Scrubs. His character was a haematopathologist involved in a storyline featuring Brendan Fraser as Ben Sullivan. Ben's blood test results troubled Zach Braff's character, J.D.

Reflecting on his meeting with Lawrence, Hack suggested it was time for his character to return in the revived series. He also expressed interest in working on other shows associated with Lawrence, including Rooster.

'Somebody needs a hematopathologist,' Hack wrote.

There is no indication in the available reports that a return had been arranged. His post expressed a hope, rather than confirming that he had been cast in the revival.

From Grease to Broadway and Hollywood

Born on 20 April 1958 in St Louis, Missouri, Hack trained at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made his film debut in the 1978 musical Grease.

Hack can be seen performing backflips in the film's closing musical number, featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. He went on to work on stage, including a role in The Coolest Cat in Town.

When Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats opened on Broadway in 1982, Hack was among the original company of performers. He understudied several characters, including Coricopat, Mungojerrie and Carbucketty, and remained with the production for five years.

His stage career also included A Chorus Line, in which he played Greg on a national tour. Hack took part in the musical's 3,389th Broadway performance on 29 September 1983.

Theatre Colleagues Pay Tribute to Steven Hack

In Los Angeles, Hack performed in Interact Theatre Company productions of Our Town, Death of a Salesman and The Laramie Project. His solo play, Willie's Son, earned him nominations for Ovation and ADA awards, according to his professional résumé.

His television work included appearances in Seinfeld, Everybody Loves Raymond, General Hospital, Desperate Housewives and The West Wing. He also appeared in Ratched, Pam & Tommy and Marvel's Agent Carter.

On the big screen, Hack appeared in Minority Report, Intolerable Cruelty, Fantastic Four and Thor: The Dark World. He was a member of the Television Academy for more than 20 years.

In its announcement, Interact Theatre Company remembered Hack for his acting, his skills as a graphic artist and his contribution to the group's formative years. The company described him as a 'gifted and versatile performer' and expressed condolences to his family, friends and those who had known him.

Hack is survived by his sister, Karen Melnick, and other relatives.