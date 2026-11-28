Kelly Osbourne shared a casual Instagram Story on Friday, 27 November, during a school run with her son, Sidney. She told followers they were running late but would get there. It was an ordinary family moment, not a comment on her health or weight.

Osbourne greeted viewers, turned the camera towards Sidney and asked him to say good morning. He replied, 'Good, good morning everyone!' She then faced the camera and said, 'We're late for school. But we're getting there.' She laughed as the recording ended.

She wore mascara, red blush and deep pink lipstick, with her hair beneath a leopard-print hat. A black jumper and matching coat completed the look. Osbourne had attended the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards at London's Roundhouse on 19 November.

The post followed months of scrutiny over her appearance. Osbourne had criticised hurtful comments about her weight, saying critics did not know what she was experiencing while she grieved her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne Explains Her 28lb Weight Gain

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, published on 10 October, Osbourne discussed her weight. She said she had gained two stone, or 28lb, since the 2026 BRIT Awards in February. The figure reflects her own account.

The ceremony was held in Manchester on 28 February. Ozzy received a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted by his wife, Sharon. He died on 22 July 2025, aged 76.

Kelly said photographs from the BRIT Awards had made her realise how much weight she had lost. 'I didn't know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,' she told The Sun. 'When I saw them, I couldn't f------ believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.'

She also addressed comments about her body. 'People are always saying I'm too fat, I'm too thin, I'm too this and too that,' she said.

Osbourne said the weight loss was not caused by an eating disorder. She said she struggled to care for herself and eat. 'Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up,' she said. She linked those difficulties to grief after her father's death.

She said she wanted understanding, not kindness. 'I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there's a lot more to the story than meets the eye,' she said.

In an earlier Instagram response, she called the comments cruel. 'There's a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,' she wrote. She also said she was experiencing the hardest period of her life.

Kelly Osbourne's 'Crypt Keeper' Remark Came Earlier

The 'Crypt Keeper' comparison came from a separate interview with The Mail on Sunday, published on 6 September. Osbourne was discussing a photograph taken during a dress fitting for the 2026 Grammy Awards, not after the ceremony.

She said the photograph made her realise how much weight she had lost. The September interview concerned her earlier weight loss. The October interview with The Sun addressed the gain since February.

Osbourne's latest Instagram Story did not revisit either interview or offer further details about her health. It showed a brief school-run exchange with Sidney.