Taylor Swift's former guitar teacher Ronnie Cremer regrets telling a Taco Bell story about her mother, Andrea Swift, in a 2015 interview. In a statement on X on Thursday, 26 November, he recalled the encouragement Andrea offered him after Taylor's guitar lessons and wrote that he missed the family.

The anecdote resurfaced amid controversy over a Vanity Fair profile of Taylor, according to The Blast. Cremer had discussed the exchange in an interview with the New York Daily News. His four-page statement, 'The Swift Family I Remember', revisited the period from June 2002 to May 2004, when he knew Taylor and her parents.

Why Taylor Swift's Guitar Teacher Regrets the Taco Bell Story

Cremer recalled sharing several fond memories of the Swifts during the interview. He was disappointed by how much attention the Taco Bell story received when he had also spoken about Andrea's kindness towards him.

'If I had it to do over again, I would leave that anecdote out, and there are some words I would choose differently today,' he wrote.

His affection for Andrea had endured. 'For the record, I never viewed Andrea's comment negatively. I knew how focused she was on supporting Taylor's aspirations, and I understood it in that context,' he explained.

How Karaoke Led to Guitar Lessons With Taylor Swift

Cremer traced the friendship to an after-party in 2002 following a production by his brother's theatre company. Andrea heard him sing karaoke and introduced herself. Before she approached him about teaching Taylor the guitar, he had recorded a four-song demo for her daughter at his computer shop in Pennsylvania.

Cremer was having difficulties in his marriage and recalled how teaching gave him something to focus on. Andrea sometimes stayed to talk after a lesson. 'She certainly wasn't obligated to do that, but she did. I have never forgotten it,' he wrote.

He also remembered playing with Nelly, the family's cream-coloured pug, at the start of his visits. When the Swifts were preparing to move to Tennessee, they offered to leave Nelly with him. His circumstances prevented him from accepting, but his affection for Nelly later led him to adopt a pug of his own.

An Invitation From Taylor Swift's Father

In May 2004, Cremer recalled, the family flew him to Hendersonville, Tennessee, to help set up a home recording studio. He stayed at their home, where Andrea taught him to make iced coffee. Taylor's father, Scott Swift, suggested he consider moving to Tennessee, where his musical and technical skills might offer him a fresh start.

Cremer declined Scott's invitation because he wanted to work on his marriage. He described turning down the offer as one of his biggest regrets. He recalled that Taylor and Andrea accompanied him to the airport on 26 May 2004, the last time he saw them.

Cremer wrote that he had sought recognition for his early contribution to Taylor's music and had never accepted payment for interviews about the family, including the one in 2015.

'I genuinely miss the Swift family. Not because of fame or fortune, but because of the wonderful relationship we once shared,' he wrote.