Kevin Federline is facing a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, over an alleged unpaid debt of $117,704.77 (approximately £89,900) owed to City National Bank. People obtained details of the complaint on 29 October 2026, nearly two years after Britney Spears stopped paying child support.

For context, Spears and Federline married in 2004 and finalised their divorce in 2007. The former couple share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Spears reportedly made her final child support payment in November 2024.

Federline's lawyer previously confirmed that the monthly child support arrangement would end in November 2024, when the couple's youngest son graduated from high school.

Kevin Federline Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Debt to City National Bank

According to court documents obtained by People, the alleged debt involves a credit card, a personal line of credit and a personal overdraft line.

Publicly indexed court records identify Creditors Adjustment Bureau, Inc. as the plaintiff in a case filed against Federline on 29 October 2026. The Los Angeles case is listed under case number 26STCV34342.

The company is identified in the indexed records as an assignee of City National Bank. However, the full complaint was unavailable for independent review. The connection between the indexed case and the reported balance could not be independently confirmed.

According to People, Federline opened an account with City National Bank in late November 2024. His former wife's child support payments reportedly ended during the same month.

However, the timing alone does not establish a direct connection between the termination of those payments and the alleged debt. The complaint also does not establish that Federline is financially insolvent.

The allegations have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Federline Detailed Spears' Child Support Payments in Memoir

Spears reportedly paid Federline $20,000 (approximately £15,270) a month in child support before the amount increased to $40,000 (approximately £30,540) in 2018.

The monthly payments were reportedly reduced after their eldest son, Preston, turned 18 in 2023. The arrangement continued for Jayden until November 2024.

Federline discussed the child support payments in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, published on 21 October 2025. He disputed suggestions that the payments had allowed him to maintain an extravagant lifestyle.

'That money was gone almost as soon as it came in,' Federline wrote in an excerpt published by Us Weekly.

He said the payments went towards the expenses associated with raising their children in Los Angeles. These included security and the cost of maintaining a home for the family.

Federline's Memoir Drew Criticism From Spears

In October 2025, Spears publicly disputed Federline's account of their family life. In a statement posted on X, the singer accused her former husband of repeatedly gaslighting her.

She also maintained that she had made efforts to preserve her relationship with their sons. Her representative criticised the memoir as sensationalist and questioned Federline's financial motives for publishing it.

Federline rejected suggestions that financial gain motivated the memoir in an interview with Us Weekly. He maintained that he was entitled to share his account of their family life.

People reported on 30 October 2026 that it had contacted Federline's lawyer for comment regarding the lawsuit. No response from his legal representative was included in the report.