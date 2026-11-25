Jennifer Barreto's Miss Universe 2026 victory has reignited questions about the competition's credibility. Although the 27-year-old made history as its first married woman and mother to win, the circumstances surrounding her coronation give critics several reasons to scrutinise the judges' decision.

A Home Soil Advantage?

Barreto's victory marks the ninth time Miss Universe has crowned a host country's representative, with every instance involving either the United States or Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico itself has won twice across four hosting opportunities.

The last time Puerto Rico won, the competition was held on their home soil.



Years later, history repeats itself. #RiggaMorris pic.twitter.com/eLNcAglD2K — Signum Tala (@SignumTala) November 25, 2026

More notably, Puerto Rico committed $8.7 million (£6.64 million) in public funding towards the competition, with the hosting agreement requiring a Puerto Rican personality on the judging panel. Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Joyce Giraud subsequently served as a judge.

These circumstances warrant scrutiny, particularly as judges were announced only a day before the finale and independent auditor Ernst & Young has been absent for three years. Despite commitments to disclose jury voting results, a detailed scoring breakdown remains unpublished.

Did the Best Answer Win?

Asked what the world needs most from its leaders, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski transformed her decade of sea turtle conservation volunteering into a powerful metaphor for collective progress, concluding that 'when one rises, we all rise'.

New Zealand's Georgia Waddington connected leadership with the Māori concept of Mana. The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez demanded accountability, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz illustrated empathy through her country's earthquake experience.

Barreto advocated for proficient and empathetic leaders, emphasising community needs and behavioural prevention strategies. Her response was relevant but resembled an institutional mission statement rather than a memorable vision for global leadership.

Her competitors translated personal experiences and cultural values into meaningful messages. On clarity, originality and emotional resonance, there is a compelling argument that Barreto was outperformed.

A Rehearsed Performance?

When asked which human value should survive the rise of artificial intelligence, Barreto emphasised responsible technology use and consistency between words and actions without explicitly identifying a single value.

Her transition from Spanish during the individual Q&A to English during the final round further fuelled speculation. One X user remarked that her response 'sounded totally rehearsed', although switching languages does not establish advance knowledge of the questions.

puerto rico’s answer sounded totally rehearsed. how is she suddenly speaking english now when she couldn’t even answer the first question in english? makes you wonder if miss universe already chose their winner and rigged the whole thing 🤨#MissUniverse2026 — jae (@ustwvtcontents) November 25, 2026

Beauty With a Purpose?

Perhaps the most uncomfortable revelation was Barreto's televised profile identifying her employer as the US Department of War. Her affiliation raises questions about the relationship between military institutions and Miss Universe's humanitarian commitments.

One X user highlighted the perceived contradiction between advocating female empowerment and working for a department associated with American military support for Israel amid the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Barreto holds master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work and works as a US Army prevention specialist. While her responsibilities support military families rather than establish involvement in military operations, her international platform invites legitimate scrutiny of how she will reconcile institutional affiliation with universal humanitarian advocacy.

The People's Queen?

Despite finishing third runner-up, Millan-Windorski attracted considerable international praise for her environmental advocacy, cultural representation and compelling answers. One viewer questioned her defeat, asking, 'WHAT KIND OF COOKING SHOW IS THIS???'

EVEN THE GIRLS IN THE BACK COULDN’T BELIEVE THE 🇵🇭PHILIPPINES DIDN’T WIN. WHAT KIND OF COOKING SHOW IS THIS??? 😭😭😭



FUCK #MissUniverse2026 pic.twitter.com/M0ijcV4KXv — Torey Canino-Celis 🏔️ (@tj_canino) November 25, 2026

The criticism cannot simply be dismissed as national bias. While rigging remains unproven, the disparity between the finalists' Q&A performances and their placements gives audiences reasonable grounds to demand greater transparency.