Nicki Minaj was filmed carefully descending the steps of Air Force One in Michigan on Sunday, 25 October 2026, after flying with US President Donald Trump to a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron.

The 43-year-old rapper accompanied Trump as he campaigned for Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for Michigan's US Senate seat.

With the 3 November midterm elections approaching, Minaj later took the stage herself to urge support for Republican candidates.

In footage circulated on X, Minaj appears to walk slowly down the aircraft stairs, holding the handrail while wearing high heels.

The images show a cautious descent but do not establish that she was injured or experiencing any health problem.

Nicki Minaj Takes Careful Steps off Air Force One

Minaj arrived at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in a Gucci skirt suit and matching heels. Footage of her departure from the presidential aircraft showed her negotiating the stairs carefully, with one hand on the railing.

Although her shoes were prominent in the footage, there is no confirmed explanation for her pace. Her movements alone cannot establish whether she was experiencing any physical difficulty.

Her visit to Michigan was not limited to the campaign rally. Before landing, Minaj offered followers a glimpse inside Air Force One, posting footage from the aircraft on X with the hashtag '#AirForceOneBARBIE'.

Another in-flight video featured a conversation between Minaj and White House communications director Steven Cheung. She spoke favourably about Trump, while Cheung turned the exchange into a joke about the rapper taking on a White House job.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ,' Cheung wrote alongside the clip.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

The post was not an announcement of a government appointment, and no formal offer to Minaj was confirmed. It nevertheless drew further attention to the musician's political involvement and her journey aboard the presidential aircraft.

The appearance marked another public display of Minaj's support for Trump. Her participation in the Michigan campaign would soon put her before Republican voters, not merely alongside the president on his aircraft.

Trump Praises Nicki Minaj as Rapper Backs Michigan Republicans

Trump's rally took place at McMorran Place in Port Huron, with Republicans seeking votes in closely watched state races. Rogers is facing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for the Senate seat, while John James is the Republican candidate for governor.

During his speech, Trump singled out Minaj and commented on her appearance, referring to her backside as 'one hell of a beautiful ass'. He called attention to the rapper as the crowd cheered, then acknowledged that she might have taken offence.

'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time,' Trump said, according to the rally transcript.

The exchange followed another round of Trump's remarks about Republican Senator Jon Husted's physique. At a campaign appearance in Greenville, North Carolina, on 20 October, the president discussed Husted's build while recalling his athletic background.

Minaj subsequently joined Trump onstage. She led supporters in chants of his name, then prompted them to call out Rogers and James, making her support for the Republican ticket explicit.

Speaking about Trump, she praised his resilience and what she described as a change in the country's mood under his presidency. She called the election 'a major turning point for our country', urging voters to back the candidates appearing with him.

Her intervention came after early in-person voting had begun across Michigan on Saturday, 24 October. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, that statewide voting period runs until Sunday, 1 November, ahead of election day on 3 November.

Minaj also told the audience that Michigan should help lead the political movement supporting Trump. She reiterated her commitment to the president before concluding her remarks, saying she would continue to support him.

Trump later thanked the rapper and returned to his speech. Her appearance at the rally followed a journey that had already attracted attention through the Air Force One arrival footage and Cheung's light-hearted suggestion about a White House role.