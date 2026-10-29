A terrifying kidnapping attempt was caught on surveillance cameras, but it was the neighbourhood's residents who helped prevent the alleged abduction from going further. According to local publications, the incident happened in the small community of Diamond Head Gold Coast in Hawaii on Monday, 26 October 2026.

Security footage shows two women walking hand in hand into an underground apartment garage when a large man appears behind them. They turn around, seemingly scared by the imposing man, and start backing away. But the man appears more focused on the younger woman, who immediately runs out of the garage.

UPDATE: Hawaii police say the suspect was apprehended three hours later, after he was seen running NAKED down 22nd Avenue and Diamond Head Road.



Police arrested the man for kidnapping and second-degree assauIt. https://t.co/7IqtLQisIQ — TaraBull (@TaraBull) October 28, 2026

Older Victim Speaks Out

Another surveillance camera caught the situation outside in broad daylight. The man had grabbed the woman, who was fighting to free herself from his clutches. Police said the man was moving towards his truck.

One of the women from the video, a 77-year-old resident in the community who does not wish to be identified, described the incident in an interview with a local channel.

It was her 24-year-old friend who was almost kidnapped. The suspect was a 23-year-old man whom police later identified as Diesel Makanikaiaulu Kawelo. 'We felt somebody near us, and we turned, and it was like a monster. He had so much hatred and anger in his eyes,' the older woman said.

'It was really terrifying,' the septuagenarian also said, adding that she did not know the man. She said she was impressed with her younger friend, who was trying to reason with the suspect. 'I was really impressed with her because she was using psychology on him, saying: "Please, you don't want to do this; you don't want to do this!"'

Meanwhile, the older woman was screaming for help. 'He was planning on putting her in his truck and taking her away,' she said. In a separate interview, she recalled: 'He looked like a monster. He just had so much hatred and craziness in his eyes.'

Neighbours Stepped In to Prevent Kidnapping

Next-door neighbour Scott Morison said, 'I was standing here. This is when I heard the screaming, and I pretty quickly realised that we don't have a normal situation here.'

Morison saw the younger woman being carried towards the suspect's truck, so he said he tried to block the passenger side. 'He still had her in the suplex position, but she was screaming, trying to kick out of his arms,' Morison recalled.

More people from the neighbourhood rushed in to help, prompting the suspect to drop the woman on the ground. 'It happened really quick—all within a couple of seconds. You kind of learn you've got to get in there and help people,' Morison said.

'It was pretty frightening. I was afraid for her, because she was in distress, clearly,' Morison added. The suspect managed to flee the scene despite several neighbours rushing to help.

Suspect Eventually Arrested

But the suspect was not free for long. Kawelo was arrested a few hours after the alleged kidnapping incident after he was reportedly spotted running naked in the Diamond Head area.

Honolulu Police Department confirmed that he was in custody. He was charged with kidnapping on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, and his bail was set at $500,000 (£375,000).