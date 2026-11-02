Sam Smith is at the centre of gender speculation after an X post shared on 30 October 2026 claimed the singer was transitioning from male to female. The post included two photographs, but neither provides evidence that Smith is transitioning. Smith has publicly identified as non-binary since 2019, and recent interviews offer further context about an identity they say they have understood for years.

What Sparked the Sam Smith Transition Rumours?

House of Grey News reported on 31 October that the X post attracted millions of views while providing no verifiable source for its allegation. The publication said one photograph matched an image of Smith on Oxford Street in Sydney around New Year's Eve 2022, previously published by Metro. In the earlier image, Smith wore a yellow T-shirt tied around their waist. In the circulating version, the T-shirt appears pink.

34-year-old Sam Smith has finally begun his transition from male to female. pic.twitter.com/3pXNwgwQkV — ຸ (@hlggprst) October 30, 2026

House of Grey News said the discrepancy suggested the image had been altered. However, the original and circulating versions have not been independently compared for this article, so the finding remains attributed to the publication. The second image was described as a selfie, but its date and original source have not been established. Neither photograph verifies a transition.

What Has Smith Said About Their Gender Identity?

In an August 2026 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Smith said they had always been non-binary but only found the vocabulary to describe their identity at 27. People reported that Smith also described being 'fully out of the closet' and feeling free from having to come out repeatedly.

That distinction matters: Smith's public announcement in September 2019 was not necessarily when their identity began. At the time, they asked people to use they/them pronouns. They had discussed being non-binary earlier that year in an interview with Jameela Jamil, explaining that they did not identify exclusively as male or female.

Did Smith Previously Consider a Sex Change?

During the 2019 conversation with Jamil, Smith said they had questioned whether they wanted a sex change and were still thinking about it. They added, 'But I don't think it is', without announcing a decision. They also said non-binary and genderqueer better reflected how they understood themselves. The comments were exploratory, not an announcement of a decision. They do not establish that Smith later chose to transition or underwent a gender-affirming procedure.

What Did Smith Reveal About Their Identity?

In an August 2026 interview with The New Yorker, Smith recalled getting tattoos of male and female symbols at 16, saying, 'I'm the best of both'. They said they did not learn the term non-binary until around 26. The account provides a more personal timeline of how they understood their gender expression, years before the photographs now circulating online.

Smith has also previously been targeted by misinformation. In 2024, Reuters traced a claim that they identified as 'semibisexual' to a parody Facebook account; Smith's publicist said it was false.

The October post has not supplied verifiable evidence for its transition claim. Smith's documented public comments instead describe a non-binary identity, while their private decisions have not been established by the photographs or the reporting reviewed.