The internet never forgets. Just ask Piotr Szczerek, the millionaire Polish CEO who went viral for all the wrong reasons after snatching a signed hat meant for a child during the US Open. The clip, showing him intercepting tennis star Kamil Majchrzak's gift to young fan Brock, caused outrage worldwide. But who is the man behind the scandal?

The Infamous US Open Moment

Caught live on television, Szczerek reached in front of a child to grab a cap that was clearly intended for him.

Instead of apologising, the CEO doubled down, telling reporters: 'First come, first served is life.' The remark, dripping with arrogance, only intensified the backlash.

Memes flooded social media, with users branding him a 'greedy millionaire'. Rather than laugh it off, Szczerek reportedly threatened to sue anyone who insulted him, a move that only added fuel to the fire.

Polish millionaire CEO who snatched a hat meant for a child on live TV at the US Open speaks out.



“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served… If you were faster, you would have it… I remind you that insulting a public… pic.twitter.com/lEaX9BxkPJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2025

Meet Piotr Szczerek: Age and Career

Piotr Szczerek is the co-founder and CEO of Drogbruk, a paving and landscaping company based in Błaszki, Poland. Founded in 1999, Drogbruk has grown into one of Poland's leading providers of paving stones, decorative slabs, and fencing solutions.

It handles everything from patios to sidewalks and is also active in sports sponsorships, including youth tennis tournaments and even the Davis Cup.

Although Szczerek's exact age remains unclear, he is widely described as a middle-aged businessman who has spent decades building his company.

Piotr Szczerek's Net Worth

While no official figure is available, Szczerek is widely regarded as a millionaire thanks to Drogbruk's expansion and consistent success in Poland. The company's reputation is his greatest asset, which is why this US Open controversy may be his most damaging public relations crisis yet.

Wife Anna Szczerek

Piotr Szczerek & Anna Szczerek both are ethnical Jews ✡️ from Poland 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/29eW46oUyp — Tel Aviv (@TelAviv2025) August 29, 2025

Behind the controversial CEO is his wife, Anna Szczerek, who co-founded Drogbruk alongside him. The couple have two sons and share a love for tennis. Their home in Kalisz, Poland, even features a private tennis court, gifted to Anna by employees for her birthday.

The pair often play doubles together, and Piotr has reached the second division of the Kalisz Tennis Association. They have even hosted Polish tennis star Urszula Radwańska on their court, showing how deeply the sport runs in their family life.

A Controversy That Won't Go Away

The US Open hat-snatching fiasco has turned Szczerek into an international meme. What could have been a forgettable moment of poor judgement has now spiralled into a full-blown internet storm.

'The internet is undefeated,' one critic noted and indeed, his name and company are now linked to the embarrassing scandal in search results worldwide.

What's Next for Piotr Szczerek?

Whether Szczerek can repair his reputation remains to be seen. For now, he continues to defend his actions with the mantra of 'first come, first served', a line that may haunt him longer than the hat he stole.

One thing is certain: this story is not about a child's cap anymore. It's about power, privilege, and how one viral moment can unravel years of carefully built prestige.