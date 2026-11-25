Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham visit has come under renewed scrutiny after police refused to disclose how much their presence cost the force.

Authorities cited national security and public safety concerns when explaining their decision to keep those details private, even while acknowledging the public interest in police transparency. However, a security expert questioned whether releasing the total figure would pose a significant threat.

Police Refuse To Reveal Sussexes' Nottingham Visit Costs

More than a month after Harry and Meghan travelled to Nottingham for their first public engagement since returning to Britain, the cost of policing their appearance remains undisclosed.

According to The Independent, Nottinghamshire Police declined a Freedom of Information request submitted by the publication seeking details of the expenditure. The force determined that making the information publicly available could compromise protective security arrangements and increase the risk of an attack.

'The security of the country is of paramount importance,' Nottinghamshire Police said in its response.

Authorities explained that their decision took into consideration the ongoing threat posed by violent extremists in Britain, as well as their responsibility to protect individuals.

Although the force recognised the importance of transparency, it concluded that safeguarding 'national security and the integrity of police investigations and operations' took precedence. This means that the public remains unaware of how much the local police force spent on the Sussexes' appearance.

Security Expert Questions Decision To Keep Sussexes' Visit Budget Private

Craig Moreton, chief executive of private security firm Pegasis Ops, challenged the police's decision to withhold the financial information.

Moreton explained that disclosing an overall expenditure figure would not necessarily compromise the safety of those involved. He drew a distinction between publishing the total cost of a policing operation and providing a detailed report about how it was conducted.

He suggested that releasing a 'redacted summary' could offer a compromise between the public's right to scrutinise police expenditure and the need to protect sensitive information.

His assessment raises questions about whether Nottinghamshire Police could disclose the amount spent while still protecting its security arrangements.

The distinction is particularly relevant considering the longstanding debate about the Sussexes' security expenses and whether British taxpayers should contribute to their protection now that they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham Visit Previously Drew Criticism

Harry and Meghan's October appearance in Nottingham generated considerable discussion about the security arrangements surrounding their return to public life in Britain.

The couple visited several community initiatives, including projects focused on young people, sport and tackling poverty. Their appearance also drew crowds of well-wishers, with photos showing the Duke and Duchess greeting the public in scenes resembling royal walkabouts.

However, the presence of police officers attracted attention from critics questioning whether public resources were being used to facilitate their appearance.

Some royal observers even directed their frustration towards King Charles following the couple's visit.

The Duke and Duchess were accompanied by their own private security team and did not receive the police convoys usually associated with senior working royals. The presence of local police officers did not establish that the couple had been granted the same level of taxpayer-funded protection they received before stepping away from royal duties.

Prince Harry Is Still Fighting for His UK Security

The latest controversy comes in light of Harry's lengthy legal battle with the British Government over his entitlement to publicly funded police protection.

The Duke's security arrangements changed in 2020 after he and Meghan stepped down from their status as senior working royals. Harry then challenged the decision-making process of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, commonly known as RAVEC.

According to the official Court of Appeal judgment, the Duke argued that the security arrangements available to him during his visits to Britain were inadequate and unlawful.

His initial legal challenge was unsuccessful in 2024, and he subsequently lost his appeal in 2025.

Harry and Meghan's return to Britain with their two children added new circumstances to the debate. Recent reports this year indicated that his security arrangements would be subject to a fresh review, but the outcome has not been established.

Harry And Meghan's Security Fund Remains an Unanswered Question

The question of who should finance the Sussexes' protection resurfaced after the announcement of their planned relocation to the UK in August.

At the time, The Independent reported that Prime Minister Andy Burnham indicated that the couple's day-to-day security would remain a private matter.

'It's a matter for Harry and Meghan, and we wish them well in the move that they're making,' Burnham said.

Security specialists also weighed in on the challenges facing the couple, with former royal protection officers acknowledging the potential risks associated with their high-profile status.

The British Government maintained its longstanding position on keeping protection arrangements private, arguing that such disclosures could undermine their effectiveness.

The Nottingham visit brought the issue of local policing expenditure into a wider debate over the couple's security.

While Harry's personal protection arrangements remain private, Nottinghamshire Police's refusal to disclose the exact figures leaves questions about the resources involved unanswered.