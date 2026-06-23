Prince Harry and King Charles are expected to reunite in the UK in July, but royal insiders say the visit is highly unlikely to lead to any meaningful reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William, and may even deepen the brothers' rift.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to travel to Britain next month with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, allowing King Charles time with his grandchildren as he continues his recovery from cancer treatment.

The prospect of a rare family gathering at such a delicate moment inevitably triggered fresh speculation that the Prince of Wales and his estranged younger brother might finally sit down together. Those hopes are being quietly batted away.

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The news came after royal commentators suggested that the emotional weight of a father and son reunion could have complicated consequences for Prince Harry's already fraught relationship with Prince William.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta warned that it is 'almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage.'

In her view, out of all the tangled relationships within the Windsor clan, the bond between the two brothers is the most bruised.

Matta argued that William's position as heir apparent is shaping his approach. The Prince of Wales, she said, is now intent on projecting 'strength and leadership' as the future king.

That instinct for firmness, she suggested, has played out in the way briefings about internal disputes have reached the press, including disagreements over how the family has handled the Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and now the question of Harry's possible return to a more active royal role. Put bluntly, William is not in the mood to look soft.

Royal reporter Emily Nash echoed that assessment, saying she did not expect any brotherly breakthrough while Harry is in the country. 'I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know,' she said, leaving only the smallest sliver of possibility.

Nash went on to note that if Harry and William do end up under the same roof, it would most likely be because they were both invited to a wider family gathering. 'Given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don't see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the UK,' she added.

Behind the scenes, she suggested, King Charles is unlikely to strong-arm his sons into a summit, and will instead prioritise seeing Archie and Lilibet. The monarch, dealing with his own health issues and a slimmed-down working royal team, may simply not be willing to referee yet another emotional showdown.

Why A King Charles Reunion May Not Heal Prince Harry And Prince William

For starters, those close to the situation believe Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles carries a different emotional charge from any potential encounter with William.

Matta argued that if Harry and the King are moving towards a tentative rapprochement, William may feel compelled to take a harder line to protect both the monarchy's public image and his own authority within it.

She suggested that the Prince of Wales has long viewed his brother's decision to step back from royal duties, and the subsequent public criticism of the institution, as a serious breach.

'William has been the holdout for years, viewing Harry's betrayal as unforgivable,' Matta said. In her reading, where Charles tends to respond to family crises with emotion and a desire to keep people close, William is more inclined to think strategically.

Matta said the Prince of Wales now needs to act 'pragmatically rather than emotionally' if there is to be any genuine thaw. That, she added, is 'sort of the opposite of King Charles' approach.'

Nash, for her part, stressed that there is no sign of any big set-piece moment being planned. Her view is that the palace, and particularly the King, will be wary of any scenario that turns a private family catch-up into a global spectacle.

If Harry and William do eventually sit down together, Matta believes it will most likely be in private and without cameras, a sign that 'lines of communication are being reopened.' Even then, she warned, no one should expect an overnight transformation. Years of hurt, public and private, do not vanish with one awkward cup of tea.

The larger question, as ever with the Sussex-Wales saga, is how long the institution can live with two princes locked in a stalemate while their father tries to hold together both a family and a public role. The July visit may bring warm photographs of a grandfather with his grandchildren. It may, for a few days, soften the narrative around a monarchy under pressure.