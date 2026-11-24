Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a reported break-in at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home. Norfolk Constabulary said the property was unoccupied when officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Specialist police resources were deployed to assist with searches, according to a police statement reported by ABC News.

Anmer Hall is the Prince and Princess of Wales's country retreat. The couple and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were reportedly staying at their principal residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk Home Break-In Leads to Two Arrests

Norfolk Constabulary said officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at a property on the Sandringham Estate on Monday evening. According to a police statement reported by ABC News, specialist police resources were deployed to assist with searches.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Both remained in police custody as enquiries continued, according to the reports.

The arrests do not establish that either man committed an offence. Any decision to bring charges will depend on the evidence gathered and the applicable legal requirements.

Police have not publicly identified the suspects, according to the reports. It also remains unclear whether anything was stolen or whether the property was damaged.

The Sun, which first reported the incident, identified the property as Anmer Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the 10-bedroom property to William and Catherine as a wedding gift in 2011. Anmer Hall is part of the King's 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate, which includes farmland, woodland and several royal residences.

The property is not the family's principal residence. The Prince and Princess of Wales are primarily based in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk Home Break-In Renews Security Questions

The reported incident comes after separate incidents involving properties associated with the Royal Family.

On 13 October 2024, farm vehicles were stolen during a burglary at a farm on the Windsor Castle Estate, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were reportedly at nearby Adelaide Cottage at the time, according to Sky News.

In a separate incident in May 2026, police arrested a man following allegations of threatening behaviour near Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Norfolk residence.

The man was later charged and pleaded not guilty. ITV News reported that his trial was rescheduled for 21 December 2026.

There is no reported evidence connecting either incident to the alleged break-in at Anmer Hall.

The reports reviewed did not clarify how the suspects allegedly accessed the property or what prompted the initial report of suspicious activity.

The Prince and Princess of Wales receive police protection, but the latest incident does not establish that their personal security arrangements were compromised.

William continued his public engagements on Tuesday, visiting Downing Street for a meeting with Andy Burnham. Kensington Palace said discussions covered shared priorities, including tackling homelessness. A spokesperson for Prince William told Reuters that security matters would not be discussed.

Norfolk Constabulary's investigation remains ongoing. The reports reviewed did not indicate whether either suspect had been charged.