Days after an affair scandal led to Jensen Huang's departure as NVIDIA's chief executive, a letter circulating online has claimed some staff privately called him 'Daddy Huang', while more than 180,200 people have reportedly signed a petition demanding his return.

The nickname surfaced in a lengthy letter attributed to a longtime NVIDIA employee of nearly 18 years, shared widely on social media after Huang's departure was announced on 12 November.

It paints a picture of a boss adored by his workforce, even as the controversy that ended his 33-year reign continues to rattle a company worth roughly $4 trillion (£3.1 trillion) on 12 November that supplies many of the chips training the world's artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The Letter Behind the Nickname

The writer, who claims to have joined NVIDIA in 2009, said employees embraced the name out of affection, gratitude, and admiration.

The account describes Huang personally contacting staff during hard times, visiting a sick colleague in hospital during Computex, and sending gifts to mark family milestones, including a blue blanket for the birth of an employee's son.

The writer said Huang reassured staff through the pandemic and other crises, when uncertainty weighed heavily on employees. News9Live, which reported the letter, said it could not confirm the writer's identity or how widely the nickname was used.

Why Staff Called Him 'Daddy Huang'

The letter credited Huang with building benefits that reached deep into employees' personal lives, from fertility treatment and adoption assistance to quarterly Global Free Days designed to give staff more time with their families.

It is not his only moniker. In Taiwan he is known as the 'AI Godfather', fans dubbed him the rock star of the industry, and his leather jacket became a trademark of its own.

The latest name, though, speaks to loyalty rather than celebrity, revealing a more personal side of leadership. It is the kind of devotion few corporate leaders command.

The Scandal That Forced Him Out

Huang admitted infidelity in a memo on 8 November, and the board reportedly considered removing him after reports of multiple affairs, including one with a woman US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of spying for China.

That allegation remains unproven. His resignation took effect on 11 November, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress named interim chief executive and director Harvey Jones installed as the company's first-ever board chair. NVIDIA shares fell more than 4% on 12 November, shaking a stock held in retirement accounts across the US.

A Campaign To Bring Him Back

That loyalty is now driving an extraordinary pushback. More than 180,200 people had reportedly signed a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement by 16 November, and WIRED reported that an internal company discussion drew over 1,600 comments, mostly backing his return.

Elon Musk and other technology figures have added their voices. On that forum, some workers argued that losing him would cost NVIDIA talent and direction it cannot replace. Reuters reported on 16 November that the board was not considering his return, as it searches for a permanent successor while steering NVIDIA through its latest earnings.

For a company built around one man, the fight over his legacy is continuing.